25th Annual Loaves & Fishes Award and Gala Celebration at the Ritz-Carlton 9/30/22!

Celebrate Clint Reilly at our Catholic Charities Loaves & Fishes Gala and help us raise funds for the most vulnerable in our community. Together, we can accomplish the remarkable.

Founded 25 years ago by Clint Reilly, Catholic Charities annual Loaves & Fishes gala multiplies the gifts of a few to care for the many. Together, we can provide real solutions to our community’s most pressing challenges. Proceeds from this event provide critical services that improve the quality of life for individuals and families in San Francisco, Marin, and San Mateo counties. Our 30-plus diverse programs serve more than 32,000 people every year. Join us as we celebrate San Francisco champion Clint Reilly and the power of community, collaboration, and compassionate care.

