Best of 2020: Food & Drink (Readers’ Poll Winners)

Best Avocado Toast

The Mill
 736 Divisadero St.

Best Bakery

Tartine
 600 Guerrero St. & 595 Alabama St. & 1226 9th Ave.

Best BBQ

4505 Burgers and BBQ
 705 Divisadero St.

Best Breakfast

Plow
1299 18th St.

Best Brunch

Brenda’s French Soul Food
 652 Polk St.

Best Burger

7 Mile House
 2800 Bayshore Blvd., Brisbane

Best Burrito

Al Pastor Papi
 1379 4th St.

Best Business Lunch

Jasper’s
 401 Taylor St.

Best Caribbean

Cha Cha Cha
 2327 Mission St. & 1801 Haight St.

Best Cheap Eats

SAJJ Mediterranean
 636 2nd St.

Best Chicken Wings

Halal Wings Plus
 533 Jones St.

Best Chinese

Kingdom of Dumpling
 1713 Taraval St.

Best Coffee

Philz Coffee

Best Crab House

Old Clam House
 299 Bayshore Blvd.

Best Date Restaurant

Patxi’s Pizza

Best Deli

Deli Board
 1058 Folsom St.

Best Dessert

Genki Crepes
 330 Clement St.

Best Dim Sum

Dragon Beaux
 5700 Geary Blvd.

Best Dog-Friendly Restaurant

7 Mile House
 2800 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane

Best Doughnuts

Bob’s Doughnuts
 1621 Polk St.

Best Filipino

Tselogs
 518 S Van Ness Ave. & 552 Jones St.

Best Food Truck

Al Pastor Papi
 1379 4th St.

Best French

Chez Maman
 401 Gough St. & 1401 18th St.

Best Fried Chicken

Front Porch
 65 29th St.

Best German

Suppenkuche
 525 Laguna St.

Best Indian

Pakwan Restaurant
 501 O’Farrell St., 1140 Ocean Ave., & 3180-82 16th St.

Best Italian

Original Joe’s
 601 Union St.

Best Juice Shop

Sidewalk Juice
 3287 21st St., 3100 24th St., & 791 Haight St.

Best Korean

Han Il Kwan
 1802 Balboa St.

Best Late Night Bite

Orphan Andy’s
3991 17th St.

Best Mediterranean

SAJJ Mediterranean
 636 2nd St.

Best Mexican

Puerto Alegre
 546 Valencia St. & 2950 25th St.

Best New Restaurant

Aziza
 5800 Geary Blvd.

Best Peruvian

Limón Rotisserie
 524 Valencia St. 1001 South Van Ness Ave.

Best Pizza

Patxi’s Pizza

Best Pub Food

7 Mile House
 2800 Bayshore Blvd., Brisbane

Best Sandwich

Lou’s Cafe
 275 Battery St., 5017 Geary Blvd., & 100 Pine St.

Best Seafood

Woodhouse Fish Co
 1914 Fillmore St. & 2073 Market St.

Best Steakhouse

House of Prime Rib
 1906 Van Ness Ave.

Best Sushi

Sushi Bistro
 452 Balboa St.

Best Tacos

La Taqueria
2889 Mission St.

Best Tapas

Bellota
 888 Brannan St.

Best Thai

Farmhouse Kitchen
 710 Florida St.

Best Vegetarian

Greens
 Building A, 2 Marina Blvd.

Best Vegan

Gracias Madre
 2211 Mission St.

Best Vietnamese

Turtle Tower
 501 6th St. 5716 Geary Blvd. & 645 Larkin St.

Best View From A Restaurant

Epic
 369 The Embarcadero

