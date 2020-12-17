Best of 2020: Food & Drink (Readers’ Poll Winners)

Best Avocado Toast
The Mill
736 Divisadero St.
Best Bakery
Tartine
600 Guerrero St. & 595 Alabama St. & 1226 9th Ave.
Best BBQ
4505 Burgers and BBQ
705 Divisadero St.
Best Breakfast
Plow
1299 18th St.
Best Brunch
Brenda’s French Soul Food
652 Polk St.
Best Burger
7 Mile House
2800 Bayshore Blvd., Brisbane
Best Burrito
Al Pastor Papi
1379 4th St.
Best Business Lunch
Jasper’s
401 Taylor St.
Best Caribbean
Cha Cha Cha
2327 Mission St. & 1801 Haight St.
Best Cheap Eats
SAJJ Mediterranean
636 2nd St.
Best Chicken Wings
Halal Wings Plus
533 Jones St.
Best Chinese
Kingdom of Dumpling
1713 Taraval St.
Best Coffee
Best Crab House
Old Clam House
299 Bayshore Blvd.
Best Date Restaurant
Best Deli
Deli Board
1058 Folsom St.
Best Dessert
Genki Crepes
330 Clement St.
Best Dim Sum
Dragon Beaux
5700 Geary Blvd.
Best Dog-Friendly Restaurant
7 Mile House
2800 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane
Best Doughnuts
Bob’s Doughnuts
1621 Polk St.
Best Filipino
Tselogs
518 S Van Ness Ave. & 552 Jones St.
Best Food Truck
Al Pastor Papi
1379 4th St.
Best French
Chez Maman
401 Gough St. & 1401 18th St.
Best Fried Chicken
Front Porch
65 29th St.
Best German
Suppenkuche
525 Laguna St.
Best Indian
Pakwan Restaurant
501 O’Farrell St., 1140 Ocean Ave., & 3180-82 16th St.
Best Italian
Original Joe’s
601 Union St.
Best Juice Shop
Sidewalk Juice
3287 21st St., 3100 24th St., & 791 Haight St.
Best Korean
Han Il Kwan
1802 Balboa St.
Best Late Night Bite
Orphan Andy’s
3991 17th St.
Best Mediterranean
SAJJ Mediterranean
636 2nd St.
Best Mexican
Puerto Alegre
546 Valencia St. & 2950 25th St.
Best New Restaurant
Aziza
5800 Geary Blvd.
Best Peruvian
Limón Rotisserie
524 Valencia St. 1001 South Van Ness Ave.
Best Pizza
Best Pub Food
7 Mile House
2800 Bayshore Blvd., Brisbane
Best Sandwich
Lou’s Cafe
275 Battery St., 5017 Geary Blvd., & 100 Pine St.
Best Seafood
Woodhouse Fish Co
1914 Fillmore St. & 2073 Market St.
Best Steakhouse
House of Prime Rib
1906 Van Ness Ave.
Best Sushi
Sushi Bistro
452 Balboa St.
Best Tacos
La Taqueria
2889 Mission St.
Best Tapas
Bellota
888 Brannan St.
Best Thai
Farmhouse Kitchen
710 Florida St.
Best Vegetarian
Greens
Building A, 2 Marina Blvd.
Best Vegan
Gracias Madre
2211 Mission St.
Best Vietnamese
Turtle Tower
501 6th St. 5716 Geary Blvd. & 645 Larkin St.
Best View From A Restaurant
Epic
369 The Embarcadero