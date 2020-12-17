Best of San Francisco

Best of 2020: Shopping & Services (Readers’ Poll Winners)

Best Boot Camp

Barry’s
2280 Market St., 2246 Lombard St., 236 King St., & 333 Bush St.

Best Bowling Alley

Mission Bowling
3176 17th St.

Best Crossfit Gym

The Corner Studio
1910 Bryant St.

Best Golf Course

TPC Harding Park
99 Harding Rd.

Best Gym

YMCA

Best Hike

Land’s End
680 Point Lobos Ave.

Best Indoor Climbing Gym

Planet Granite
924 Mason St.

Best Park

Golden Gate Park

Best Pilates Studio

CorePower Yoga Marina
2349 Lombard St.

Best Pool Table

The Tempest
431 Natoma St.

Best Sporting Goods Store

Sports Basement
1590 Bryant St. & 610 Old Mason St.

Best Yoga Studio

Yoga Tree
182 6th Ave., 97 Collingwood St., 519 Hayes St., 1500 16th St., 780 Stanyan St., & 1234 Valencia St.

