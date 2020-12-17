Best of 2020: Shopping & Services (Readers’ Poll Winners)

Best Boot Camp
Barry’s
2280 Market St., 2246 Lombard St., 236 King St., & 333 Bush St.
Best Bowling Alley
Mission Bowling
3176 17th St.
Best Crossfit Gym
The Corner Studio
1910 Bryant St.
Best Golf Course
TPC Harding Park
99 Harding Rd.
Best Gym
YMCA
Best Hike
Land’s End
680 Point Lobos Ave.
Best Indoor Climbing Gym
Planet Granite
924 Mason St.
Best Park
Golden Gate Park
Best Pilates Studio
CorePower Yoga Marina
2349 Lombard St.
Best Pool Table
The Tempest
431 Natoma St.
Best Sporting Goods Store
Sports Basement
1590 Bryant St. & 610 Old Mason St.
Best Yoga Studio
Yoga Tree
182 6th Ave., 97 Collingwood St., 519 Hayes St., 1500 16th St., 780 Stanyan St., & 1234 Valencia St.