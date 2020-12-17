Best of 2020: Sports & Recreation (Readers’ Poll Winners)

Best Adult Store
Good Vibrations
603 Valencia St.
Best Antique Shop
Stuff Antiques
150 Valencia St.
Best Auto Repair
Das Auto Service
1118 Hillside Blvd, Daly City
Best Bank
SF Fire Credit Union
3201 California St.
Best Beauty Supply
Beauty Supply Warehouse
1440 Fillmore St.
Best Bicycle Shop
Valencia Cyclery
1077 Valencia St.
Best Bookstore
Green Apple
506 Clement St., 1231 9th Ave. , & 2195 Fillmore St.
Best Camera Store
Samy’s Camera
1090 Bryant St.
Best Cannabis: Bud Tender
Mo’ Greens
1276 Market St.
Best Cannabis: Delivery Service
Green Door
843 Howard St
Best Cannabis: Dispensary
The Apothecarium
2029 Market St., 2414 Lombard St., & 527 Howard St.
Best Car Wash
Tower Car Wash
1601 Mission St.
Best Carpet Cleaner
Coit
897 Hinckley Rd, Burlingame
Best Dentist
Young Dental
490 Post St. STE 830
Best Doctor
Dr. Shilpa Shah
2100 Webster St.
Best Dry Cleaner
Saigon Launderite
415 21st Ave.
Best Exterminator
Best Eyebrow Threading
Eyebrow Queen
3196 24th St.
Best Eyewear Store
See Eyewear
651 Market St. & 2100 Union St.
Best Fabric Store
Discount Fabrics
2170 Cesar Chavez St.
Best Farmers Market
Ferry Building
1 Ferry Building, #50
Best Flooring Store
Floorcraft
470 Bayshore Blvd.
Best Flower Shop
Sol Ambiance
5522 Geary Blvd.
Best Furniture Store
Wallbeds “n” More
550 15th St., Suite #2
Best Grocery Delivery Service
Luke’s Local
960 Cole St.
Best Grocery Store
Gus’s Market
2111 Harrison St., 1101 4th St., & 1530 Haight St.
Best Hair Salon
CODE Salon
370 4th St.
Best Hardware Store
Cole Hardware
345 9th St. & 956 Cole St.
Best High End Liquor Shop
Cask
17 3rd St.
Best Home Decor
Maker & Moss
364 Hayes St.
Best Jewelry Store
Love & Luxe
1169 Valencia St.
Best Manicure & Pedicure
Color Me Beauty Spa
1507 Grant Ave.
Best Massage
Kabuki
1750 Geary Blvd.
Best Mattress Store
Mancini’s
1450 Van Ness Ave. & 2950 Geary Blvd.
Best Medical Spa
Gentle Star
14 Mint Plaza #110
Best Menswear Store
Bonobos
55 Grant Avenue, 2nd Floor
Best Oil Change
Oil Can Henry’s
300 7th St. & 1799 19th Ave.
Best Pet Store
Pet Club
1 Chestnut Ave.
Best Record Store
Amoeba
1855 Haight St.
Best Self Storage
5A Rent-A-Space
1221 E Hillsdale Blvd Foster City
Best Shoe Store
John Fluevog Shoes
253 Grant Ave. & 1697 Haight St.
Best Spa
Pearl Spa
1656 Post St.
Best Tattoo Shop
Mom’s Body Shop
1408 Haight St.
Best Tire Shop
Big O Tires
3040 Geary Blvd. & S Van Ness Ave.
Best Vintage Shop
Decades of Fashion
1653 Haight St.
Best Wine Store
K & L Wine Merchants
855 Harrison St.
Best Women’s Apparel
Ambiance
3979 24th St., 1858 Union St., & 756 Irving St.