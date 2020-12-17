Best of San Francisco

Best of 2020: Sports & Recreation (Readers’ Poll Winners)

by

Best Adult Store

Good Vibrations
603 Valencia St.

Best Antique Shop

Stuff Antiques
150 Valencia St.

Best Auto Repair

Das Auto Service
1118 Hillside Blvd, Daly City

Best Bank

SF Fire Credit Union
3201 California St.

Best Beauty Supply

Beauty Supply Warehouse
1440 Fillmore St.

Best Bicycle Shop

Valencia Cyclery
1077 Valencia St.

Best Bookstore

Green Apple
506 Clement St., 1231 9th Ave. , & 2195 Fillmore St.

Best Camera Store

Samy’s Camera
1090 Bryant St.

Best Cannabis: Bud Tender

Mo’ Greens
1276 Market St.

Best Cannabis: Delivery Service

Green Door
843 Howard St

Best Cannabis: Dispensary

The Apothecarium
2029 Market St., 2414 Lombard St., & 527 Howard St.

Best Cannabis: Edible Company

Kiva

Best Cannabis: Vape Brand

Pax

Best Car Wash

Tower Car Wash
1601 Mission St.

Best Carpet Cleaner

Coit
897 Hinckley Rd, Burlingame

Best Dentist

Young Dental
490 Post St. STE 830

Best Doctor

Dr. Shilpa Shah
2100 Webster St.

Best Dry Cleaner

Saigon Launderite
415 21st Ave.

Best Exterminator

San Francisco Pest Exterminator

Best Eyebrow Threading

Eyebrow Queen
3196 24th St.

Best Eyewear Store

See Eyewear
651 Market St. & 2100 Union St.

Best Fabric Store

Discount Fabrics
2170 Cesar Chavez St.

Best Farmers Market

Ferry Building
1 Ferry Building, #50

Best Flooring Store

Floorcraft
470 Bayshore Blvd.

Best Flower Shop

Sol Ambiance
5522 Geary Blvd.

Best Furniture Store

Wallbeds “n” More
550 15th St., Suite #2

Best Grocery Delivery Service

Luke’s Local
960 Cole St.

Best Grocery Store

Gus’s Market
2111 Harrison St., 1101 4th St., & 1530 Haight St.

Best Hair Salon

CODE Salon
 370 4th St.

Best Hardware Store

Cole Hardware
345 9th St. & 956 Cole St.

Best High End Liquor Shop

Cask
17 3rd St.

Best Home Decor

Maker & Moss
364 Hayes St.

Best Jewelry Store

Love & Luxe
1169 Valencia St.

Best Liquor Delivery Service

Drizly

Best Manicure & Pedicure

Color Me Beauty Spa
1507 Grant Ave.

Best Massage

Kabuki
1750 Geary Blvd.

Best Mattress Store

Mancini’s
1450 Van Ness Ave. & 2950 Geary Blvd.

Best Medical Spa

Gentle Star
14 Mint Plaza #110

Best Menswear Store

Bonobos
55 Grant Avenue, 2nd Floor

Best Oil Change

Oil Can Henry’s
300 7th St. & 1799 19th Ave.

Best Pet Store

Pet Club
1 Chestnut Ave.

Best Pharmacy

Walgreens

Best Photography

Andy Strong Photography

Best Record Store

Amoeba
1855 Haight St.

Best Self Storage

5A Rent-A-Space
1221 E Hillsdale Blvd Foster City

Best Shoe Store

John Fluevog Shoes
253 Grant Ave. & 1697 Haight St.

Best Spa

Pearl Spa
1656 Post St.

Best Tattoo Shop

Mom’s Body Shop
1408 Haight St.

Best Tire Shop

Big O Tires
3040 Geary Blvd. & S Van Ness Ave.

Best Vintage Shop

Decades of Fashion
1653 Haight St.

Best Wine Store

K & L Wine Merchants
855 Harrison St.

Best Women’s Apparel

Ambiance
3979 24th St., 1858 Union St., & 756 Irving St.

