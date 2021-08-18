Best of San Francisco

Best of 2021: Shopping & Services (Readers’ Poll Winners)

Accountant

Larry Smith CPA

Auto Repair

The Garage

Bakery

Ariscault Bakery

Beauty Supply

Beautyland

Bookstore

Green Apple Books

Camera Store

Samy’s

Cannabis – Delivery Service

Foggy Daze Delivery

Cannabis – Dispensary

California Street Cannabis Co.

Car Wash

Tower Car Wash

Chiropractor

Bernal Family Chiropractic

Cosmetic Surgeon

David Seiber, MD

Dentist

Dr. Shabnam Shariat

Doctor

Dr. Larry Fan

Dry Cleaner

Glen Park

DUI Lawyer

Lamano Law

Erotic Shop

Good Vibrations

Eyebrow Threading

Lucid Beauty

Eyewear Store

Veo Optics

Exterminator

Western Exterminator

Fabric Store

Britex

Farmers Market

Ferry Building

Flooring Store

Floorcraft

Flower Shop

Bud Stop

Furniture Store

Restoration Hardware

Grocery Delivery Service

Instacart

Grocery Store

Gus’s Community Market

Hair Salon

Population

Hardware Store

Cole Hardware

High End Liquor Shop

Healthy Spirits

Home Decor

Anthem

Hotel

The Fairmont

Jewelry Store

Azil Boutique

Lawyer

Christopher Dolan

Manicure & Pedicure

Lotus Nail Salon

Massage

Siam Orchid

Mattress Store

Aladdin Rugs and Mattresses

Medical Spa

SKIN Medical Spa

Men’s Apparel

Buck Mason

Oil Change

Advance Auto

Orthodontist

Camilo Riao

Pet Store

Jeffrey’s Natural Pet Foods

Pharmacy

Walgreens

Photographer

Holman Photography

Realtor

Jenn Pfeiffer, Corcoran Global

Record Store

Amoeba

Self Storage

Attic Self Storage

Spa

Pearl Spa

Tailor

Al’s Attire

Tattoo Shop

Idle Hand Tattoo

Tire Shop

Agundis Tire Shop

Vintage Shop

Held Over

Wine Store

Scopo Divino

Women’s Apparel

Neiman Marcus

