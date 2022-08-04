A film festival and vegan food fair that supports Rancho Compasión, a farm animal sanctuary with over 90 animal residents in Marin County.



The 3rd annual Mindful Eating Film & Food Festival returns to Marin County, California, for the largest gathering connecting the public with the truths behind the food and animal agriculture systems. Produced by Rancho Compasión, a Bay Area urban animal sanctuary founded by Miyoko Schinner, this fundraiser brings together changemakers, celebrities, and the public to experience plant-based foods, documentaries, and inspiring speakers.



Entrance to food fair and all speaker & panelist sessions are FREE of charge!



This event will help impact over 90 rescued sanctuary animals, as well as thousands of students and community members through our humane education programs.



Our VIP Reception and the West Coast Premiere screening of The Smell of Money will take place on Saturday, August 6th, beginning at 5:00pm. Tickets for the VIP Reception and screening of The Smell of Money must be PURCHASED.



THE AUGUST 7th FOOD FESTIVAL PORTION OF THIS EVENT IS FREE. On Sunday, August 7th, guests can wander through the Fairgrounds visiting our many vendors and sponsors, tasting delicious plant-based food, and listening to engaging and informative guest speakers…ALL FREE OF CHARGE!

