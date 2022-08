Northern California’s largest record fair!

Dealers and vendors come from all over to sell music related items in various formats and genres along with hard-to-find rarities including a huge amount of vinyl as well as memorabilia in this 6,000+ square-foot venue. This event is one of the biggest regularly held swaps of its kind in California for over 35 years. Proceeds help KUSF.org alive and make people happy (really happy).

To learn more go to KUSF’s event page.