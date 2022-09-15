Non Stop Bhangra Celebrates Diwali-Festival of Lights

Non Stop Bhangra Diwali Celebration- Imagine a scene from a Bollywood film in the middle of a palace like space with swirling colors, beautiful rhythms, brilliant beats, and wall to wall smiles!

Saturday, November 12th | 8pm -12:30am St. Joseph’s Arts Society | 1401 Howard Street | San Francisco Strictly 21 + (id required)

Featuring: Dance Lesson |Dance Performances |DJs | Drumming | Dance Party No Host Full Service Bars | Complimentary Sweets | Indian Food Truck | Henna Station | Visuals | Lights | Photo booths

Tickets: $35 Early Bird | $40 General | $45 Day Of *No doors sales | No Refunds

Ever wanted to visit India? Here’s your chance to take a trip right here in the Bay and experience the colors, sounds, and flavors all in one night. A night filled with rich colors and vibrant festivities from dance lesson, dance performances, live drumming, DJs, dance party, henna, visuals, lights, photo booths, full bars, complimentary sweets, Indian food truck and more-It’ll be a treat for the eyes and ears.



Voted “Best Dance Party” in San Francisco, Non Stop Bhangra is one of a kind cultural experience only found in the Bay Area.

About the Venue: Set in a 22,000 square foot renovated Romanesque church and a National Historic Landmark in San Francisco’s SOMA neighborhood–You will have plenty of room to dance, lounge, explore, and enjoy!

Dress Theme (optional ): On Diwali, It’s a tradition to wear something new, bright, and vibrant. So bring out your Bollywood glam and spice up your attire with your favorite and brightest Indian flare to support the vibe!

