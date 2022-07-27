People & Places

World Dog Surfing Championships 2022

The World Dog Surfing Championships bring together the best in local and international dog surfing talent. The world’s top dog surfers as well as amateurs are invited to bring home the gold. To grab tickets and learn more about the Dog Surfing Competition go to their event page here

During the event there will be a number of activities including the surf competition, dog beach fashion contest, dog adoptions, partner tents and activities, and more.

Entrants can also help fundraise and bring support for dog charities such as the Peninsula Humane Society, and Rocket Dog Rescue. Presented by Partners Dr. Treat Personalized Vet Services and White Claw Hard Seltzer.

