The World Dog Surfing Championships 2022 take place on the Northern California coast — where the concept for the dog surfing sport originated — bringing together the best in local and international dog surfing talent. The world’s top dog surfers as well as amateurs are invited to bring home the gold.

During the event there will be a number of activities including the surf competition, dog beach fashion contest, dog adoptions, partner tents and activities, and more.

Entrants can also help fundraise and bring support for dog charities such as the Peninsula Humane Society, and Rocket Dog Rescue. Presented by Partners Dr. Treat Personalized Vet Services and White Claw Hard Seltzer.

