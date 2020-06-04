Art

Mural Urges People To ‘Shoot Cops’ (With A Camera)

The work of ‘guerilla’ street art was installed on Shattuck Avenue in Berkeley.

by
Created by Indecline, an artist activist group, this 'Shoot Cops' mural was installed today in Berkeley. (Photo: Indecline)

Activist artist group Indecline installed a mural emblazoned with the words “Shoot Cops” on Shattuck Avenue in Berkeley. By “shoot,” it’s clear that Indecline wants viewers to photograph and take video of law enforcement; The mural features a DSLR camera with a sniper’s sight in its lens. 

“Many a battle is won simply by exposure, especially battles against an unjust system,” Indecline wrote in a press release. In 2020, as institutionalized racism continues to manifest in the form of police brutality, social media may be one of the most powerful tools Americans have for keeping police accountable.

With their mural, Indecline reminds passersby of the potential of any recording device — whether it be a smartphone or a professional camera — to capture discriminatory events as they happen.

“Shoot cops,” the press release read. “Don’t let them get away with murder, or they will.”

Related Stories

San Francisco Art Institute Falters, Seeks New Path Forward
 By
Muralist Felicia Gabaldon
Murals Beautify a Boarded-Up San Francisco
 By
Fall in Love With These Nine Works of Art During the Coronavirus Shutdown
 By
‘Made in Chinatown’ Is an Artistic Testament to Local Businesses and Residents
 By