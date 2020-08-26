Burning Man 2020 Goes Virtual

Die-hard burners who come to Black Rock City every year to get away from their screens should prepare to plug into the Multiverse.

From August 30 to September 6, all are welcome to explore this year’s festival across 10 different digital platforms, like so many states of consciousness. Events demand different tech capabilities and some require pre-registration, so be sure to plan ahead on Kindling, Burning Man’s website.

The Multiverse, billed as “the largest live virtual art and music event in history” will be the hub for Burning Man’s large-scale installations and events, including the official 2020 honoraria art projects. Burners can get in touch with their spiritual side at the Ethereal Empyrean Experience, the digital version of the Burning Man Temple.

Those wishing to check out Burning Mans past can do so with BRCvr, a crowd-sourced virtual reality experience on a VR headset, including tours of themed camps and flyovers of Black Rock CIty.

The Infinite Playa will provide a more contemporary digital simulacrum of Black Rock City. The “photo-real rendition of the playa” will be accessible from desktop or mobile, and will include live performances and talks, mutant vehicle rides, and even the occasional dust storm. The Bridge Experience and MysticVerse are two other virtual versions of Black Rock City to explore.

Other experiences will be more gamified. Sparkleverse will provide a 2-D experience, “a cross between Google Maps and a video game,” that allows participants to interact and participate in events via digital avatars. Burn2 is an extension of the Burning Man Community on Second Life.

Burn night will be Saturday, September 5. Participants can download blueprints for creating their own Mini Man burnable effigy, or come up with their own design. With fire top of mind for Northern Californians, Burners hardly need to be reminded to abide by local fire regulations.

