Burning Man Ticket Sales Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Burning Man ticket sales have been postponed due to coronavirus concerns, according to the Burning Man Journal. It’s unclear if the event itself will be canceled.

Registration for the main sale was supposed to take place on Apr. 1, with the main sale itself happening on Apr. 8. But organizers will continue monitoring the situation over the next few weeks to make “a more informed decision.”

A later ticket sale date has not been set yet.

Though tickets are normally non-refundable “for any reason,” organizers say that this situation is “unusual.” “We are exploring every possible option for offering refunds if the 2020 event is canceled,” organizers say.

Burning Man has already canceled several of their regional events due to the coronavirus pandemic, like the Burnal Equinox, which was originally scheduled for March 14 in San Francisco.

The main event, Black Rock City, is currently scheduled for Aug. 30 to Sept. 7. But it’s still too early to tell if it’ll be canceled.

“Black Rock City is still five months away, and a lot can happen between now and then,” organizers say. “So much is beyond our powers to predict or control.”

Grace Li covers arts, culture, and food for SF Weekly. You can reach her at gli@sfweekly.com.