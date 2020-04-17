Celebrate 4/20 With Livestreaming Sessions and Online Smokeouts

The official 4/20 party in Golden Gate Park is cancelled, but a star-studded, stay-at-home lineup of livestreams still lets you do the essential business of getting high and sharing some laughs with your best buds. From Wiz Khalifa to Willie Nelson, and from Dan Savage’s marijuana film festival to Ganja Yoga online, celebrity stoners are rolling up a whole weekend of online events for shut-in cannabis enthusiasts who know what time it is.

Some of these online 4/20 events are already underway, and you can turn on, tune in, and drop out anytime. Others will start blazing early on Monday, April 20, culminating in the obligatory 4:20 p.m. smokeout.

Read on for a handful of choice online sessions.

<noscript><iframe title="SPLIFF! 2020 Trailer" src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/404796245?dnt=1&app_id=122963" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" allowfullscreen></noscript>

SPLIFF Film Festival

Fri-Mon, 7 p.m.

Our favorite sex columnist Dan Savage brings back his frothy mix of marijuana movies, as the SPLIFF Film Festival streams online at 7 p.m. every night this weekend — and Monday too. Drag queen hostesses Betty Wetter and Cookie Couture host this “film festival made by the stoned for the stoned.” The festival’s 20 short films, all of them 4:20 or shorter, were made specifically to give you the giggles and accompany you on the couch as you go to battle with your munchies. Tune in here, $15-$25 contribution.

Urbana 420 House Party

Sat-Mon, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Urbana dispensaries on Geary and off Mission, formerly known as Harvest, will be streaming all day through 4/20 with DJ’s, comedians, Ganja Yoga, Weed Jeopardy, and a daily “4:20 Sesh” that teaches you how to roll a perfect blunt or joint. These free shows all benefit the SF-Marin Food Bank, and you can sign up to watch here.

4/20 ONLY

Higher Together with Wiz Khalifa and Berner

Mon, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

This was to be your 4/20 lineup in Golden Gate Park. Thankfully, Weedmaps has taken the lineup online with Wiz Khalifa spinning a 4:20 DJ set, Berner giving away $5,000 in free Cookies merchandise, and Billy Ray Cyrus playing an acoustic set. The stream starts at Noon and is a benefit for the Last Prisoner Project. You can tune in here.

Highstream 420 Festival

Mon, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge, the Disco Biscuits, Pharcyde, and Ape Drums of Major Lazer headline an all-day “coast to coast online 4/20 fest,” which also features sinsemilla superstars Laganja Estranja and Frenchy Cannoli. The show is free, though you do have to register to watch here.

The Great American Sesh In

Mon, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

It’s a big benefit for COVID-19 first responders, as Thievery Corporation’s Rob Garza gets down with B-Real of Cypress Hill and Tommy Chong for an all-day concert hosted by chronic comic Ngaio Bealum. Tune in here.

The Ganja Yoga 420 Experience

Mon, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The heightened and enlightened Ganja Yoga lights up your 4/20 with “the best cyber party and day-long yoga jam on the planet” featuring rituals, meditations, and a 4:20 ceremony. It’s $12 and you can tune in here.

Come and Toke it with Willie Nelson

Mon, 2:20 p.m. – 6:40 p.m.

This 4-hour-and-20-minute livestream is your chance to smoke out with Willie Nelson, along with “artists, chefs, comedians, educators and more.” So why does it start at 2:20? Because Willie is on Central Time. You can tune in on Twitch or Facebook Live.