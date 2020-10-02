Coalition on Homelessness Hosts Art Auction

Walk through the Mission and you might see one of over 130 artworks the Coalition on Homelessness is auctioning off as part of their annual fundraiser.

More than 70 of the pieces will be hanging in storefronts, galleries, studios, and art houses — as well as at the Roxie Theater and Community Thrift. If something catches your eye, you can place a bid at the online auction through Oct. 8. It’s a safer, COVID-19 era alternative to the grassroots organization’s traditional dinner-and-drinks event, usually held at the SOMArts Cultural Center.

It’s not the same as a big party, of course, but the art walk does present its silver linings. Spanning five city blocks — from 16th to 21st streets on Valencia — the fundraiser turns the Mission into a free outdoor museum, and you can visit whenever your schedule allows. In previous years, tickets for the annual art auction cost $40 to $250, and it only lasted for a single night.

Though COH won’t be making any money through door ticket sales, they hope that they’ll make up the loss by shifting to an online auction with a greater range of art pieces and prices. Money raised through this online art auction will go towards the COH, which prides itself on its bottom-up organizing model that prioritizes “the voices of some of the most disenfranchised San Franciscans.” As the coronavirus pandemic puts those without housing at an even greater risk, the California wildfires worsen air quality levels, and the city moves homeless people out of hotels, COH believes its work is “more urgent than ever.”

The art auction features work donated by California artists like former HGTV host Orlando Soria, Mission-born-and-raised artist Vero Majano, and San Francisco-based street artist Yon. There will also be a raffle, with $5 tickets and prizes like a basketball signed by the Warriors and tickets to the deYoung Museum. Merchandise, including Street Sheet masks and COH branded hoodies, will also be for sale.

Feel free to see some of the pieces yourself before making a bid.