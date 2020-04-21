A Post-Quarantine Fashion Lookbook

Before COVID-19, I was excited for warmer weather. I was looking forward to wearing my white square-toed sandals with my blue jumpsuit while sipping mimosas at Sunday brunch. But for the past month, as physical distancing has been hard-wired into our everyday lives, working from home has become the norm, and restaurants have transitioned to delivery and takeout-only, it’s been hard to imagine anything outside of sweatpants and oversized T-shirts.

But the curve is flattening, and I believe some cautious optimism is in order. As shelter-in-place orders are inevitably relaxed and life slowly returns to the way it was before the global pandemic, I am excited to emerge from my quarantine cocoon looking sharp.

Which is why I spoke with a few local fashion influencers about how to dress this spring.

Face masks are a must, of course. But, in addition to prudent virus-blocking sartorial choices, these influencers value sustainability, minimalism, and individuality. Colors, prints, and bold accessories are must-haves for this season. Fashion is about having fun with what you own and adding small pieces for a big change.

Bay Area denizens should be ready to break out pastel colors, which will pair well with the abundant sunshine we can expect in the months ahead. However, it’s important to keep our microclimates in mind and be prepared to layer up (or down) as the weather dictates.

I’ve personally observed that oversized blazers, three-piece suits, bell-bottoms, and Bermuda shorts are all very popular right now. Fanny packs — or belt bags or hip packs, if you prefer — are also on trend. Incorporating any one of these pieces will make a simple, but noticeable difference to your wardrobe.

But enough about me. Here’s what some of our local trendsetters are wearing.

Photo courtesy of Markus Neal.

“Fashion is another platform to express your creativity, and express the person you are,” says Markus Neal, a local model. “It changed me for the better.”

Born and raised in Oakland, Neal has been modeling since he was 15. During his time on the runway and in front of the camera, he’s worked with Mario Benton, a local celebrity stylist, and fashion show director.

For a time in high school football took over as Neal’s main focus, so he stopped modeling. But two years ago, a friend encouraged him to continue modeling and pursue his dreams in the fashion industry.

Markus likes to incorporate earth tones, like brown and yellow, into his personal look. Living in the Bay Area, he knows layers are imperative. Trench coats and blazers help bring balance to many of his looks.

“It’s a colorful time of year,” Neal says. “I think having that colorful effect and still having layers to protect you from the weather is a beautiful thing.” The coat is a statement piece and adds a bit of flair to every outfit. Follow Markus on Instagram here.

Akshathaa Venkat is an entrepreneur and fashion lover. Born in India, she has lived in New York but now calls the Bay Area home. Venkat inherited her love of fashion from her mom while living in India.

“When it comes to India, I feel like you can incorporate more colors in respect to the season,” she says. “I feel like the main differences are the accessories, fabric, and colors.” The kanjeevaram saree (a colorful type of silk that is made in South India) is the outfit that makes her feel powerful and beautiful. This type of saree is important in her culture and is made in the same region where she grew up.

Photo courtesy of Akshathaa Venkat.

In addition to her interest in fashion, Akshathaa is a co-founder of Bay Area Bloggers.

“Bay Area Bloggers is a platform that we created for different bloggers, entrepreneurs, creatives. [It is for] anybody and everybody that wants to meet and collaborate with one another,” she says. The platform partners with businesses to help fashion creatives learn more about the industry and how to grow their brand in the Bay Area. It is a community of people who want to take their side hustle or full-time business to the next level.

Pastels and florals are really big this season and Akshathaa recommends including them in your wardrobe. However, she believes in the power of the capsule wardrobe. This is a minimalist wardrobe consisting of 27 basic, timeless pieces — such as a white T-shirt — that can be rotated each season.

Follow her journey here.

Photo courtesy of Akshathaa Venkat.

Slow fashion and minimalist influencer Kara Fabella values sustainability and eco-friendly style. Fabella partners with Mejuri, an eco-conscious fine jewelry brand, and Follain, a clean beauty brand. Originally from Los Angeles, she fell into fashion after seeing the boom of minimalist fashion influencers like Aimee Song from Song of Style. Shortly after, she learned how to take photos and started posting on Instagram.

She has been in the Bay for six years. When she moved here, ethical fashion became a big part of her life.

“When I moved to the Bay Area, there was a lot of encouragement to go vintage and thrift shopping out here,” Fabella says. “I started to discover my passion for that on top of discovering the more mainstream sustainable fashion brands like Reformation and Everlane.”

She then discovered local brands and craft fairs like West Coast Craft.

Photo courtesy of Kara Fabella.

Fabella credits her mother for helping her discover a love of fashion. She remembers, as a child, her mom would take her shopping for school clothes. These experiences groomed her to become a fashion influencer. Even though she loved shopping for clothes, she eventually realized there were elements of the fashion industry that are problematic.

“I think another thing that helped influence me was reflecting on my own shopping habits and realizing that fast fashion was creating a huge problem, not only for everyone but for myself.”

She credits her style inspiration to actors Audrey Hepburn, Katharine Hepburn, and fashion influencer Olivia Lopez. “I take little things here and there. I would say it’s a mix of classic very timeless silhouettes, and Southern California laid back, with a little bit of Bay Area in there.”

The Bay Area shapes her elegant style. “I think living in the Bay Area you just have so many pops of color everywhere you go that you can even just find inspiration from your own neighborhood.”

Photo courtesy of Kara Fabella

If you are interested in taking your wardrobe to the next level, Fabella suggests plays on color and smart layering are important this season. “The thing that is really catching my eye is plays on shapes for power suits, but more volume.” She also mentions that building on what you have will create a simple and fun singular look.

Fabella is based in San Francisco and you can follow here.