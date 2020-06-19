Father’s Day Gift Ideas For the Procrastinator

These past few months have been so draining and tumultuous that it’s easy to lose track of time. News flash: Father’s Day is soon — like, real soon — and dads deserve more than a tie or a cheesy mug.

Show your dad how much you appreciate him by giving him a gift with a story and with heart. And, while you’re at it, give some love to local businesses.

Here’s a list of gift ideas from stores across San Francisco. For those procrastinators among us, many offer curbside pickup. And some may even let you inside now that San Francisco is now allowing indoor retail shopping.

Hangar 1 Vodka

hangarone.com

510-871-4934

This Alameda distillery stays inspired by the old-meets-new “California way.” Their Hangar 1 Straight Vodka is smooth, slightly floral, and sweet. Mix in some grapefruit juice, vermouth, and seltzer water for an easy summer cocktail.

Cliff House Popover Mix

cliffhouse.com

415-386-3330

The iconic San Francisco restaurant is selling its popover mix for $6.50. Their popovers are fluffy, buttery, and legendary. Everything’s already pre-measured to make a dozen, so they’re an easy and delicious treat.

Proclamation Goods Duo Cooking Set

proclamationgoods.com

If your dad loves cooking, consider getting him a skillet/pot duo from San Francisco’s Proclamation Goods. The duo set runs on the expensive side ($379), but it’s responsibly-sourced, has an award-winning design, and comes with a lifetime warranty.

Far West Fungi Jerky

farwestfungi.com

415-989-9090

Far West Fungi farms and sells organic mushrooms across the Bay Area and Santa Cruz. Their oyster mushroom jerky is a guaranteed unique gift for only $8.75. It tastes like pulled pork.

San Francisco Brewcraft Beer Brewing Kit

sanfranciscobrewcraft.com

415-751-9338

If your dad needs a hobby, but is skeptical of hobbies that don’t involve beer, this is the gift for him. San Francisco Brewcraft sells complete beer brewing kits for $120. It’s enough to make at least five gallons, and comes with step-by-step instructions.

Local Food Adventures Box

localfoodadventures.com

510-604-6546

Even picky eaters will find something they like in a food box. Local Food Adventures is selling boxes curated from the variety of restaurants on their tours. Try Rustichella d’Abruzzo pasta from Market Hall Foods and loose leaf tea from Papillon Coffee. For $99, get a box dedicated completely to beer and barbeque.

Father’s Day Mixologist Experience

avitaltours.com/san-francisco/special-virtual-events

415-355-4044

San Francisco based Avital Tours specializes in culinary experiences. This Father’s Day, they’re offering a live interactive video class on mixology. An expert bartender will walk you through each step of making different cocktails. Tickets are buy-one-get-one-free.

Stephen Silver Watch

shsilver.com

310-923-4031

If you can splurge and really want to show your dad how much you care, you can’t go wrong with these watches. Stephen Silver, a Silicon-Valley based jeweler, has a variety of timeless styles.

Emily Zhang is an intern at SF Weekly. She covers arts and culture.