Latinx Film Festival CINEOLA Streams Online This Week

San Francisco Latinx film festival CINEOLA debuted this week. Two shorts programs are playing entirely online from now through June 12, on streaming platform Seed&Spark. The festival was meant to happen in April, but then the COVID-19 pandemic pushed festival organizers to revise and adapt.

It’s co-presented by the Bay Area Video Coalition, and CINEOLA stays plugged into its local community. Proceeds from ticket sales will now go to two San Francisco arts venues impacted by COVID-19. Beneficiaries are non-profit art gallery Artists’ Television Access and the historic Roxie Theater.

Sales will also contribute to CARECEN SF, a non-profit supporting Latinx, immigrant, and under-resourced families in the Bay Area. They have a focus on Central American justice and provide immigration legal services, family wellness programs, and peer support groups for at-risk youth.

The festival features two blocks of four short films by filmmakers and documentarians Mexico, Honduras, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Brazil, and Cuba. Each will run for about an hour and a half. The festival also features two Live Filmmaker Q&As, moderated by film critic Carlos Aguilar and San Francisco-born Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow. Viewers can buy a festival pass for $12, or an individual ticket for $8.

Here’s the list of events:

Recorder

June 6-12

These shorts tell stories of legacy and memory. In Verde Olivo, an 80-year-old woman reflects on her life as a Cuban militant while watching President Obama visit her country. Lumbalú immerses viewers in a funeral tradition in America’s first slave town that fought for freedom. Tuyuku follows the way a tree reaches the collective memory of locals through rain

Resistir

June 6-12

These shorts depict stories of “resistance, solidarity, and tradition.” The Breadmaker reveals how members of a Chavista collective took over production at a bakery to feed a town. Hazte Sentir looks at the first and only LGBTQ+ refugee center in Latin America. La Pesca spends a day with a family of fishermen on the Colombian Carribean coast.

Live Filmmaker Q&A

June 10, 12 p.m.

This Q&A is with filmmakers from “Resistir.” Journalist and film juror Carlos Aguilar will moderate. Aguilar’s work has appeared in Los Angeles Times, The Wrap, Indiewire, Vulture, RogerEbert.com, Remezcla, and Variety Latino, among others. He’s also a screener for the Sundance Film Festival.

Live Filmmaker Q&A

June 11, 12 p.m.

This Q&A is with filmmakers from “Recordar” with Colin Trevorrow as moderator. Trevorrow directed and co-wrote the widely popular Jurassic World. He’s also directed indie hit Safety Not Guaranteed and The Book of Henry.

