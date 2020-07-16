Watch the Golden Gate Bison Roam in Real Time

During shelter-in-place, it’s natural to start feeling like the walls of patchy-paint are closing in, coloring the quarantine days in a landlord-controlled, beigey canvas. Thankfully, Golden Gate Park is bringing the great outdoors indoors, providing some adorable relief along with new (very furry) work from home companions.

Two new live webcams will spotlight the park’s infamous bison paddock, where long-time residents Betsy, Bailey, Bellatrix, Buttercup, and Bambi spend their days grazing, strolling, or resting on the grass. As we wallow in the crumbling state of our country’s poor pandemic response, the park bison will wallow in dirt to shed fur!

Betsy and the rest of the gang were recently joined by five one-year-olds in March in honor of the Golden Gate Park’s 150th year anniversary. The park calls this a “rare opportunity” to see the older bison “get to know their five young roommates,” as you’ve probably been doing much of since March, when you and your seven housemates were forced to actually interact with each other beyond an awkward hello while waiting in line for the split bathroom you all share. As you search for the coveted one-bedroom apartment that may actually be affordable now that rent prices are dropping, keep the bison webcam on in a separate tab! They’ll be a little pocket of joy in the burning hellscape that is reality.

Golden Gate Park also offers videos and articles for anyone who’d like to learn more about these majestic creatures. But if bison aren’t all that interesting to you, the park is also hosting two other webcams of the Academy of Sciences’ penguins and coral reef. It’s a great chance to explore an underwater world where you aren’t drowning in pandemic anxiety.

