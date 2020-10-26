Explore an LED Forest This Winter

Things don’t feel very merry, but at least they’ll be bright at Golden Gate Park’s Peacock Meadow. Come December, 2,000 LED lights will flood the outdoor space, transforming it into an “enchanted forest” for the holiday season.



Created by Bay Area industrial artist Charles Gadeken, “Entwined” will be a somewhat interactive art installation. Visitors will have the opportunity to walk among three “trees” with changing light patterns meant to evoke different sounds and sights found in nature: “Raindrops on the pavement, lighting and thunderstorms, wind blowing tall grass and flowers, and ripples on a pond.” The trees will be from 12 to 20 feet tall, with canopies stretching as wide as 30 feet.



“Entwined” is the final special event of Golden Gate Park’s landmark 150th anniversary year. As the seasons change, nights grow longer and days shorten, “Entwined” literally lights a path forward for those seeking outdoor fun.



“A twilight stroll through the park’s east will be truly magical this winter,” Phil Ginsburg, general manager for San Francisco Recreation and Parks, said in a press release.



“Entwined” is scheduled to run from Dec. 1 through Feb. 29, and may potentially be extended to June 1. There will be no ticketed entry, so be careful and cautious of social distancing. Lights will turn on at sundown.



Entwined

Free, Dec. 1 to Feb. 29

Peacock Meadow, John F. Kennedy Drive, Golden Gate Park

goldengatepark.com