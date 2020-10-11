How to Celebrate Halloween During COVID-19

Time has been moving at a haphazard pace since March — sometimes slowly, sometimes quickly, but never making any sense. One great thing about the fall and winter slate of seasonal holidays is that they serve as wonderfully obtrusive markers of time. Sure, it’s a bit sad saying goodbye to our long days of sunlight — but at least it’s finally spooky season.



We know that going all out for Halloween isn’t possible this year, but celebrating some time-honored activities like carving pumpkins or crafting costumes are still great ways to get festive as the world outside gets a little too scary.



San Francisco health officials highly recommend against traditions like trick-or-treating as we know it, indoor costume parties, even “trunk-or-treating” and commiserating over food and drinks for the high risk it poses to further spreading coronavirus. But like most things under the weight of a pandemic this year, there are ways to adapt.



Activities that can be Done Safely

There’s still pumpkins to carve, costumes to buy or make on your own, and scavenger hunts to be held inside the home and with members of the same household.

You can always go beyond pumpkins and gourds in decorating with the likes of fake spiders and jump-scare ghouls or setting up ofrendas for deceased family members. Spooky films from classics like Hocus Pocus to Coco, or horrors like It Follows and Get Out, also keep with the Halloween spirit.



For households who absolutely must get their annual dose of trick-or-treating, goodie bags can be individually wrapped and placed at the end of a driveway or lawn — so long as hands are washed for 20 seconds before and after preparing. And those who come to collect should sanitize frequently and save the candy gorging for inside the home after washing hands.

Costume parades could still be done in person but must be outside, with no more than 12 people in masks and at least six feet apart. Costume accessories should not be replacements for the usual properly-fitted masks that prevent coronavirus from spreading.



Chickens roam around the Bay Natives Nursery pumpkin patch on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. There are 26 chickens that roam around the nursery. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner)

Buy Decorations, Costumes, and Supplies from These Local Retail Stores

Clancy’s Pumpkin Patch

2101 Sloat Blvd and 1620 7th Ave

9 a.m.- 9 p.m. daily

Hayrides $5

Bay Natives Nursery

10 Cargo Way

9:30 a.m. -5:30 p.m. daily

The Guardsmen Pumpkin Patch

2 Marina Blvd

Mon.-Fri., 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Sat.-Sun, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. from Oct. 22-Oct. 25

Cliff’s Variety

479 Castro St.

Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m -6:30 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Mixcoatl Arts and Crafts

3201 24th St.

Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Costuming on Haight

735 Haight St.

Visits by appointment only



Piedmont Boutique

1452 Haight St.

Thurs.-Mon., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fabrix

432 Clement

Sun.-Fri., 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Mendel’s

1556 Haight St.

Fabrics, art supplies, costume accessories

Fabric Outlet

2109 Mission St.

Mon.–Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

One Stop Party Shop

1600 Church St.

Wed.-Sat., 12-4 p.m.



Community Thrift

623 Valencia St.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thurs.-Sun.

Donations by appointment only

Goodwill

1700 Haight St

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

4631 Mission St.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Virtual and Socially Distanced Events for Halloween and Día de los Muertos

Touchless Trick of Treat in the Castro for Kids

Sat., Oct. 31, 2-5 p.m., Free.

Email jenn@localtakesf.com to RSVP

Regular trick-or-treating is not recommended, but the Castro Merchants Association is organizing a socially distanced version for kids.



Phantasma: Explore Your Fear!

Thurs., Oct. 15-Sat., Oct. 31, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Free-$50.

225 San Leandro Way

RSVP

A haunting outdoor theatrical experience specifically for pods social distancing together.

After Dark Online: OK With Decay—All That Remains

Thurs., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., Free.

RSVP

Autumn is the season when organic matter starts to fall apart. The Exploratorium embraces it with this online presentation.



Christian Cagigal’s “Sortilegios”

Thurs., Oct. 15, Oct. 22, 7-8 p.m., $25.

RSVP

Magician Christian Cagigal is all about dark mysteries in this online magic show.



Howl-O-Ween Photos: Mission Bay

Sat., Oct. 17-Sun., Oct. 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $10.

Healthy Spot, 1200 4th St., Suite F

RSVP

Book a Halloween-themed photoshoot for your pet. Proceeds donated to Berkeley Humane.

Amor Eterno: Día de Los Muertos Drag Show

Thurs., Oct. 22, 7-9 p.m., suggested donation $10.

RSVP

SOMArts’ annual Día de Los Muertos exhibit returns with a virtual drag show.



Literary Pop! Night of Terrors!

Sat., Oct. 24, 7- 8:40 p.m.

RSVP

Join writers and comedians for a virtual reading inspired by their horror pop culture favorites.



Storytime Science for Kids: The Halloween Episode

Wed., Oct. 28, 1 p.m., Free.

RSVP

Try some interactive, family-friendly spooky activities with the Exploratorium’s online storytelling event.



Halloween Happy Hour

Wed., Oct. 28, 6-7 p.m., Free.

RSVP

A virtual networking event for young professionals. Come in your costume!



Virtual Painting: Halloween Cat

Thurs., Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m., Free, suggested donation $10.

RSVP

Local artist Bonnie Rose leads a lesson on painting a halloween cat with acrylics.



Howl at the Moon

Sat., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., Free.

RSVP

Hatched by the good folks at BFF.fm, no holiday event may better adapt to the year than “a cathartic scream in response to 2020” on Halloween night, which also happens to have a full moon.

Dead of the Day Festival of Altars

Mon., Nov. 2, 5 p.m., Free.

RSVP



Join the Marigold Project and the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts for a virtual tour of five altars dedicated to ancestors and “in the vision of indigenous peoples around the world.”