Immersive Van Gogh Art Exhibit Extended

After nearly a year of online experiences, San Franciscans are eager to enjoy art in-person again. Luckily, Immersive Van Gogh, San Francisco’s latest buzzworthy art exhibition, will be inviting guests to visit in person from Mar. 18 to Sep. 6.

The exhibit is a projection-based immersive experience designed by Massimiliano Siccardi, a photo and video artist originally trained in contemporary dance. Siccardi makes video scenographies for festivals and galas worldwide, and uses his interdisciplinary background to author the mise-en-scène as an artist in residence at the Carrières de Lumières – Atelier des Lumières. With Immersive Van Gogh, he invites visitors to step into famous works like Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889).

Siccardi’s visuals are set to the music of Luca Longobardi, a composer who blends electronic music with clean, hypnotic piano. The exhibition is co-produced by Corey Ross and Svetlana Dvoretsky, of Starvox Entertainment and Show One Productions. “Despite the setbacks and challenges of COVID-19 this past year, one thing is clear — the arts will be coming back stronger than ever in 2021!” Ross said in a press release.

Immersive Van Gogh will take place at SVN West, at the corner of South Van Ness and Market St. The exhibition utilizes SVN West’s unique architecture with 500,000 cubic-feet of projections. Organizers emphasize that safety will be a high priority at the venue, and have arranged for touchless ticket-taking, well-dispersed hand sanitizer stations, clearly marked social distancing guidelines, and mandatory temperature checks upon arrival.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 16 at 10 a.m., but don’t wait — the exhibition, originally planned to run through May 31st, was extended until September 6th due to record-breaking advance ticket sales. Advance tickets were first available in December.

Immersive Van Gogh

$39.99-$49.99, Mar. 18 to Sept. 6

SVN West

vangoghsf.com