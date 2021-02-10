Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Ideas

We all know the feeling — time has passed both unbearably slowly and frighteningly quickly over the last 11 months. Two weeks into February, it still feels like New Year’s Day was last week. With all our time indoors, days are repetitive, and it can seem like time is slipping through your fingers.

If you’ve somehow managed to meet a special someone since last March (or, unlike the 20 percent of new couples that divorced this year, keep them), realizing Valentine’s day is this Sunday might throw you into a panic. Like a husband who forgets his anniversary, Valentine’s Day in such an otherwise loveless year can feel impossible to forget. And yet, here you are, reading this article, fiending for quick ideas.

Luckily, the San Francisco Ferry Building is one of very few city landmarks that’s open this Valentine’s Day. Though most Merchants are only offering items to-go, 2021 is the perfect year to try your hand at crafting luxurious romantic feast at home. Plus, desserts, drinks, and even delicious local honey are available to make the evening even sweeter.

Photo courtesy of Nat & Cody

Golden Gate Meat Co

Heart-shaped ribeye steaks $38.99/lb

Pick-up or delivery



For all the bleeding hearts out there craving a medium rare steak, Golden Gate Meat Company is offering heart-shaped ribeyes to go. Family owned and operated, the steaks come straight from local farms to their shop in the Ferry Building. When they aren’t serving San Francisco’s home cooks, they’re supplying wholesale meats for some of the best restaurants in the Bay Area. So butter up your lover from the comfort of your couch.

Recchiuti

Gift Boxes from $19 to $188

Pick-up or delivery



Chocolates, of course, are a Valentine’s Day classic. If you didn’t find the perfect option in our Valentine’s Day Sweet-Buying Guide, let us remind you about Recchuiti Confections. The handmade chocolates come in all sorts of quirky and sentimental themes, from the “Chemistry of Love” set (decorated with multiple sizes of beakers and test tubes) to a red wine pairing box with flavors like Star Anise & Pink Peppercorn, Spring Jasmine Tea, and Force Noir.

Carmel Honey Company

Gift Sets from $30 to $160

Pick-up or delivery



Carmel Honey Company is perfect for anyone looking for a buzz-worthy gift (see what we did there?). Better yet, the company has a pretty sweet backstory, too. Started as a 5th grade school project, Jake from Carmel By-the-Sea not only got an A on his homework assignment, but also started a small business with his hard work. Now a senior in high school, his business sells everything from unfiltered wildflower honey, to Beeswax candles, refined teas, and luxurious bath and body products that are perfect for your special someone.

Humphry Slocombe

Pints from $10

Pick-up or delivery



Humphry Slocombe has been churning happiness since opening their Mission shop in 2008. Known for out-of-the-box flavors, stop by the Embarcadero for a pint of Hibiscus Beet Sorbet or Elvis (The Fat Years) ice cream. And, if you’re feeling frisky this Valentine’s Day (or trying to send a message), stop by their Ferry Building location for a Threesome Sundae. Made with scoops of Susie Cakes Chocolate, Salted Caramel Cocoa Nib, and Malted Milk Chocolate drowned in sumptuous hot fudge, it’s an over-the-top pick sure to impress.

Fort Point Beer Company

$14 for a 6-pack of Double Dipper IPAs

Same-day delivery



If fancy cocktails feel like ‘too much,’ tone things down with a six pack of festive, hot pink Double Dipper IPAs from San Francisco favorite Fort Point Beer Company. The extra-hoppy brew is balanced with strawberry and mango flavors that make it a good pick for those who are easily overpowered by hoppy brews. If you’re feeling extra boozy, grab one of their Boilermaker sets and pair a six pack with a carefully selected mezcal, scotch, gin, or whiskey.

Ferry Plaza Farmers Market

Variable pricing

In-person shopping



If planning isn’t your thing, take your date to the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market the day before (Saturday, Feb. 13) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The health and equity nonprofit Cuesa has assembled a delightful guide to the market on their website, cuesa.org identifying the best stands for fresh flowers, baked treats, and fragrant lavender goods like salts and hydrosols. It’s a wonderfully low-key, sensory experience for lovebirds new and old.

Hog Island Oyster Co. (outdoor seating!)

Variable pricing

Outdoor Dining



If you’re ready to take the leap for outdoor dining, take in the beauty of the San Francisco Bay from the patio at Hog Island Oyster Co. The oysters are shucked to order, and the menu is also stocked with Dungeness crab, muscles, and clams, too. However, oysters are a rumored aphrodisiac, so we don’t know why you’d choose anything else.