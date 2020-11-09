Michael Krasny, Host of KQED’s Forum, to Retire

Michael Krasny is the voice of a generation — literally. For millennials who grew up listening to Bay Area public radio, the Forum host’s dulcet tones have always been there, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday (except, of course, when the program was helmed by regular fill-ins Mina Kim and Scott Shafer).

Krasny, who began his tenure on the weekday morning news and entertainment talk show in 1993, plans to step down from his position in February.

“I want to thank all of the listeners, guests and exceptional colleagues I’ve had the great fortune to encounter over the years as host of Forum,” Krasny told KQED. “I’ve been unusually fortunate to sustain such a long career serving the Bay Area in a role that allows me to participate in such rich and thoughtful conversations about the topics of our times.”

As the host of Forum, Krasny has interviewed a who’s-who of politicians, artists, academics, and business leaders, including President Barack Obama, Cesar Chavez, Noam Chomsky, Patti Smith, and many, many more luminaries.

Krasny is also Professor at English at San Francisco State, and the author of several books, including, most recently, Let There Be Laughter: A Treasury of Great Jewish Humor and What it All Means. Krasny told KQED that retiring will allow him to focus on his writing, and spend more time with his family.

After Krasny’s departure, KQED’s Mina Kim will continue hosting the 10am hour of Forum, with a focus on statewide issues. The NPR affiliate says it will conduct a national search for Krasny’s replacement.

Krasny’s final broadcast is scheduled for Feb. 15, 2021.

