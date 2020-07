Beer, boards, epic wipeouts, and the glory of a full send.

On Thursday, July 9, hundreds of participants and onlookers gathered at Dolores Park for the annual “Hill Bomb” — in which daring skateboarders and cyclists, roll (or bomb, if you please) down Dolores Street at high speed.

Photographer Grady Brannan was there to catch the action. Here are some of his best shots from the day: