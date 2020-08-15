Podcast: Boats & Shows Debrief

Dead-panning rap lyrics in your best square-ass white dude voice is never a good look. But just in case you forgot that, Ben Shapiro gave us all a reminder this past week.

On this, tenth episode of the SF Weekly Podcast, we discuss the Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion slapper, “WAP,” and mock Shapiro for just not getting it.

We also discuss Nick’s investigative piece, “Boats & Shows” and find out how a short blog post on a “Floating Boat Cinema” led him down a tangled, intercontinental clickhole.

All this, plus: a new hard seltzer by 21st Amendment Brewing and what to stream with Grace and Ida.

