On the Wagon, All Alone

I’ve spent a lot of time on Zoom over the last year. In addition to the meetings I take for work, for the past 365 days, I’ve logged onto the video chat service three times each week to attend a virtual meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous. The meetings are password protected and most have moderators who keep an eye on attendees.

Alcoholics across the globe log onto these meetings daily to listen to others’ stories of experience, strength, and hope. I attend these meetings every week, and stay to chat for a few minutes afterward, but then I log out and I am immediately back in my apartment, as cut off from my friends as I’ve been since last March, and I cannot help but wonder how much longer this will remain a sustainable facsimile for my program of recovery.

Growing up, I had difficulty making friends. It was as if I was barely tethered to the earth and could fly off at any moment. These feelings melted away the first time I drank a half a fifth of Jameson. I became just another face in the crowd. For a couple of hours, I didn’t have to be myself. At the core of my addiction, and what research suggests could be a major contributing factor to substance abuse in general, is loneliness.

More than anything else, AA has helped me to feel less alone. The first time I went to a meeting and listened to someone share their own personal experience with alcoholism, I felt seen in a way I hadn’t in any therapist or school counselor’s office before that. No one told me I was crazy, or bad, or broken beyond repair. I was met with acceptance and love by a group of people who understood what I was going through because they had been where I had been. I was able to do what they suggested I do because I trusted them. At seven years sober, having worked the steps and built a life worth living, this sense of community still remains the greatest gift I’ve gotten from AA, and it is the first thing that disappeared when COVID hit.

The maintenance of my sobriety has been contingent upon seeking support from and offering support to other alcoholics who are trying to get and stay sober. I think the most dangerous place for me to be is cut off and alone with nothing but my thoughts, and it is hard to think of this moment as anything other than state-mandated solipsism.

I continue to do what I can. One of the most common sayings in AA is the serenity prayer, a three-line invocation that reinforces the central attitude of the program, which asks for “the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” A global pandemic falls unequivocally in the first category and I know drinking about it won’t speed up the vaccination timeline, so I meet with people in the park and we sit across from each other on cold cement picnic benches and go through the steps together. I call friends and family in and out of the program to see how they are holding up and if there’s anything I can do for them because thinking of others is a surefire way to not think about myself. I pray and I meditate in the morning and seek patience and flexibility. I go to Zoom meetings and listen to people from Hawaii or London or just down the street from me talk about the reasons they have to be grateful today and I remember that I still have a lot to be grateful for. I have a steady job as a behavioral healthcare worker that has paid the bills while so many others have lost their sources of income. I have a wonderful partner in my social bubble who is as willing to try new ways to stave off boredom as I am. I have all these friends who, although I can’t see face to face, are a phone call away. I remember that, in spite of how difficult this year has been, I am luckier than a lot of people struggling with addiction or alcoholism right now.

In mid-December of last year, I came home from an overnight shift to find my roommate passed out on his bedroom floor — several grams of black tar heroin, street-pressed benzos, and empty bottles strewn across his desk. He was three-and-a-half years sober. As he tells it, “I made it through the first six months of lockdown alright, but the next three were so lonely and miserable that I just lost hope.” After struggling to get back on the horse himself for a couple of months, he has checked himself back into treatment. I was lucky enough to find another house with sober roommates and an open room on short notice.

As much as I would like to finish this essay on a hopeful note, I feel as though it would be disingenuous. The history of substance abuse treatment in this country isn’t exactly reassuring. Sometimes it feels as though we have approached this issue from every angle besides a rehabilitative one. Alcoholics and addicts, especially those from impoverished and BIPOC populations, have been told that their disease is a criminal act and been punished for it, swept under the rug, and shuffled into prisons for close to a century now. The dominant discourse continues to frame its rhetoric regarding substance abuse on a moral continuum as opposed to a preventative and restorative model.

While I am grateful for AA and feel lucky that my personal circumstances have provided me with the necessary resources to stay sober while I endure this pandemic, I am angry that there are people out there who are feeling as lonely and crippled as I once did and there are so few avenues for them to get help. This has been a year of death and fear and on the days I wake up feeling utterly hopeless, as though I may once again fly off this world at any moment, I remain vigilant in my sobriety because we are going to need all the hands we can get once the dust finally begins to settle.

In keeping with the tradition of Alcoholics Anonymous, the author has not been named. If you’d like to submit to our Quarantine Thoughts essay series, email us at news@sfweekly.com