Quarantine Shots: A Video Diary of Social Isolation

When the COVID-19 shelter-in place orders came down on March 16, I was abruptly cut off from my community. As a graduating senior at San Francisco State University and reporting intern at the SF Examiner, the sudden shift to online classes, the loss of my classmates and friends and being cooped up inside left me feeling quite isolated.

To cope, I turned my camera on myself, documenting my experience sheltering with my partner and his parents in Berkeley. I wanted to document my feelings of social isolation, fear and anxiety.

Now, nearly two months later, I’m still learning to cope, but at least have found some peace with this situation. I’ve come to realize that I need to cherish the people around me. Everyone who is sheltering-in-place has come up with their own way to accept and adapt.