Quarantine Shots: Images of San Francisco in the Time of Coronavirus

Photos of a radically transformed city.

An artist paints the plywood covering up the entrance to Patrick & Co. on Market Street. (Photo: James Conrad)

When the shelter-in-place order came down, local photographer James Conrad knew what he had to do. So he grabbed his camera and hit the streets of San Francisco — pointing his lens at scenes he found captivating.

Click through the slideshow below for a glimpse of what our normally bustling city looks like under quarantine.

Quarantine Thoughts is an ongoing personal essay series focused on how the coronavirus, social distancing mandates and the economic fallout of COVID-19 is impacting locals. Read more essays here.

