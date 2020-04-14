San Francisco Pride is Cancelled

The annual San Francisco Pride parade and celebration has been cancelled over coronavirus concerns.

The festivities were originally slated to take place from June 27 to 28, and would have marked the 50th anniversary of pride marches around the nation. The 2020 theme was going to be “generations of hope.”

“Since the coronavirus first emerged, we have held out hope that the situation would shift and we would be able to gather later this year,” executive director Fred Lopez said in a press statement. “Well before the first shelter-in-place order, our team began to balance our excitement for Pride 50 and evaluate possible alternatives. With heavy hearts, we have decided not to go forward with the Parade and Celebration in 2020.”

In past years, SF Pride has celebrated LGBTQ+ culture with concerts at Civic Center Plaza and a parade down Market Street. The parade itself attracted nearly 1 million people in 2018, according to NBC.

Visitors spend about $186.9 million at Pride in San Francisco, according to a 2015 study done by the city’s Office of Economic Analysis. About 15 percent of the spending was at Pride itself, and 85 percent was at local businesses not connected to the event.

While San Francisco might not see the iconic parade on the streets, San Francisco Pride is hoping to join other LGBTQ+ organizations in “Virtual Global Pride” on June 27. Plans for “alternate celebrations” in digital mediums are in the works.

Grace Z. Li covers arts, culture, and food for SF Weekly.


