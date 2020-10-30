SF Animators Make Halloween-Themed Quarantine Series

A cute new web series brings the Halloween spirit to our screens. Created by San Francisco animation director Jon Portman of the animation company Very Big Boy, Quarantine of the Damned is a three-part story about the “unlikely heroes” who use their special abilities to fight the pandemic.

The first episode centers around a mummy who rises to the call as the city faces a toilet paper shortage crisis.

<noscript><iframe title="Quarantine Of The Damned! Part I: Mummy" src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/409552222?dnt=1&app_id=122963" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" allowfullscreen></noscript>

The second part tracks two vampires as they try to identify the “Dos Equis pandemic” or “DOEVID” through some scientific blood tastings.

<noscript><iframe title="Quarantine Of The Damned! Part II: Vampire" src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/425299901?dnt=1&app_id=122963" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Quarantine of the Damned also features local talents like illustrator Vrinda Zaveri (you might recognize some of Zaveri’s Google Doodles) and producer Harrison Watkins (who also worked on Gay Chorus Deep South).

Each episode is just over two minutes long, and part three hasn’t yet been released. Hopefully, they’ll bring you four to five minutes of joy during this unusual, spooky season.