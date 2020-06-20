SOMArts Hosting a 90s-Inspired Arts Event and Fundraiser

SOMArts’ latest event, Please Stand By Virtual Summer Solstice, is an ode to the ’90s.

SOMArts, a cultural center dedicated to using art for social change, cancelled their spring fundraiser which normally raises $45,000 annually for artist stipends and mentorship. Please Stand By will be a replacement donation campaign, held completely online.

In the wake of the protests against police brutality and systemic racism, SOMArts will also distribute all proceeds of its funds to Black Lives Matter and the Transgender Gender-Variant & Intersex Justice Project.

Please Stand By will stream on Twitch on June 20, and is set to feature music and other multidisciplinary performances. Sister Mantos, a musical and performance art group from L.A., will headline with Latin beats and funk. Oakland-based creative collective Macrowaves will immerse the audience in mindfulness and meditation. Lukaza Branfman-Verissimo, a multidisciplinary artist from Oakland, will also perform, along with Creature and DJ collective We Are the Ones.

San Francisco drag queens Yves Saint Croissant and LOL McFiercen will host the event. Please Stand By is inspired by telethons, lo-fi infomercials and the multi-color neon blocks on a TV’s broadcast interruption screen. While we continue to shelter-in-place, Please Stand By urges us to turn to the digital realm for connection.

Tickets are free, with a suggested donation of $10. Audience members can also donate directly to event hosts and performers. All funds donated to SOMArts during the event will go to Black Lives Matter and TGIJP.

Please Stand By: Virtual Summer Solstice

June 20, 6:30 p.m.

somarts.org

Emily Zhang is an intern at SF Weekly. She covers arts and culture.