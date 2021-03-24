The 51st S.F. Pride is Set for June

Last year was going to be a big one for S.F. Pride — the 50th anniversary of one of the longest-running LGBTQ+ celebrations in the country. Then along came COVID-19 and screwed everything up.

We shouldn’t say everything. The party still went on virtually — with live streamed drag shows and more. But, as well all know from doing this for the past year now. It’s just not the same if it’s not in person.

Anyway, as the famed gender non-confirming B-movie director (as played by Johnny Depp) says in the eponymous Tim Burton-directed biopic, Ed Wood: “My next one will be better!”

Indeed. This time around, Pride is slated to take place with “limited, in-person events.”

The theme of this year’s celebration is “All in This Together,” and it promises to bring together “the best version of what is possible,” according to a press release.

“Knowing how deeply people miss being together, we’ve worked tirelessly with our partners at City Hall, public health, and elsewhere to ensure a number of incredible, safe experiences,” Fred Lopez, executive director of S.F. Pride, said in a statement.

The festivities and events are scheduled to span the entire month of June and include three major dates — a Pride Expo, a Pride Movie Night at Oracle Park, and a Black Liberation event surrounding Juneteenth.

More information is available at sfpride.org.