The We Bare Bears Movie is Coming by Summer 2020

We Bare Bears fans know how much the Cartoon Network animated series loves going to the movies. The Emmy-nominated show, set in San Francisco, is filled with film references with scenes that mirror iconic moments from movies like Jaws or Dirty Dancing. At their Sketchest panel, head writer Mikey Heller announced that the We Bare Bears movie is landing by this summer at the very latest.

The happy update also came with a few other surprises. Show creator Daniel Chong revealed that he “just had a soundtrack meeting,” meaning We Bare Bears fans might be getting a Spotify edition of their favorite We Bare Bears tunes.

Audience members were also treated to a quick sneak preview of the first scene of the We Bare Bears movie “at a very raw stage.”

“We did almost everything we wanted to,” said Chong, adding that the network was very supportive of the filmmaking process. “We really have no excuse if it’s not good.”

The panel wasn’t just all movie talk. Towards the start, storyboarder Louie Zong speed painted a Lion King-inspired rendition of the We Bare Bears characters holding up a baby version of rapper T-Pain to the sky. Later, the voices of Grizz (Eric Edelstein) and Panda (Bobby Moynihan) table read a (slightly altered) scene from Star Wars: Episode III, Revenge of the Sith.

“It’s over bro,” Edelstein as Obi-Wan Kenobi, said. “I have the high ground.”

Chong, prompted by an audience member question, also talked about the “Asian nuances” of the show. The show seamlessly ties in everyday facets of Asian American culture into its episodes. The bears love boba and K-dramas. K-pop group Monsta X even made an appearance as animated versions of themselves on the show.

“A lot of these specifics and particulars are available because these writers come from that culture,” Chong said.