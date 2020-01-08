They’re Doctors, They’re Cops, and They’re (Hopefully) Saving the World

When I join the phone call, Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel both introduce themselves as Erinn Hayes.

“I’m Erinn Hayes,” Huebel says in earnest.

“No, I’m Erinn Hayes,” Hayes says.

Most of the interview is the two riffing off of each other, which is exactly what I’d expect from a conversation with two comedians who have worked together for two different series. The two starred in the dark comedy Childrens Hospital, an Adult Swim show satirizing medical dramas which ran for seven seasons before its finale in 2016.

Its spinoff, Medical Police, will be premiering at Sketchfest on Jan. 9 at Marines’ Memorial Theatre. It’s a little bit of a homecoming for Hayes, who grew up in the Bay Area.

“Soak it in, Huebel. I am from Marin County,” Hayes says. “I lived very briefly after college in San Francisco in the outer Richmond District. I can’t wait to see which one of the people I’ve seen since high school hopefully come to the screening.”

“I’d like to add that my parents met and fell in love in San Francisco, so I literally would not be here if it were not for San Francisco,” Huebel says. “My parents used to do it. They used to have so much intercourse in San Francisco.”

Of course, if you can’t make it out to Union Square, the ten-episode series will be premiering on Netflix the next day.

Medical Police, much like its quirky predecessor, is also a spin on medical dramas with a twist: Dr. Lola Adolf Spratt (Hayes) and Dr. Owen Maestro (Huebel) are going about their day-to-day lives at a hospital in São Paulo, Brazil, when a random disease outbreak and sinister conspiracy suddenly launches the two on a globe-trotting mission to find a cure. Humanity depends on this unlikely duo.

Plot-wise, a lot has changed since Childrens Hospital. “They have nothing to do with each other,” Huebel says about the two series. “This is a totally new world.”

“This is not The Watchmen or some Marvel series where you should know their backstories,” Hayes says. “It’s a ridiculous, fast-paced, globe-trotting mystery comedy that is very stupid in all the best ways.”

But the actors and self-described “heartthrobs” want you to know that there are still some things that have stayed the same.

“When we were looking around at the cast, everyone else had aged. Rob Corddry and everyone else had gotten older,” Huebel jokes. “But Erinn and I somehow stayed young and sexy. It’s weird to look around at everyone else and see how much older they’ve gotten, while you’re still young and sexy.”

“Yea,” Hayes says. “Current, influential, attractive. It was hard for the other people for sure. The old ones I mean.”

Something that’s also staying the same is Childrens Hospital’s signature dark comedy.

“It’s like dumb comedy for smart people,” Huebel says. Huebel believes that Medical Police is kind of like a “bunch of friends fucking with each other.”

World Premiere of Netflix Original Series Medical Police, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 9 at Marine’s Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St. $35-$45