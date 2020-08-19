Tim Presley of White Fence Opens Up

Seven years into his addiction, Tim Presley’s tolerance had outpaced his supply. He could no longer find enough reliable dealers to satisfy his habit. Worse, in his quest to feed his increasing needs, he’d begun encountering counterfeit pills, cut with god-knows-what.

This, in addition to bruised personal relationships and the time he was nearly arrested in Germany while holding 100 pills, convinced him to seek help. It was 2015 — right around the time that the ultra-potent opioid fentanyl began showing up in reports about overdoses killing users who had unwittingly ingested the drug, which has since been found in everything from cocaine to fake pharmaceuticals.

If he hadn’t put an end to his days of using back then, he’s certain he would have become a statistic. And yet, he can’t help looking back on the period with a twisted sense of nostalgia.

“Those seven years were actually the best time in my life, which is so sad. I withdrew from everything. Relationships. People. I would just sit and write music,” says Presley, who is perhaps best known for his San Francisco-based recording indie-garage project White Fence. “When I got off [of drugs] I felt like Samson, the strong man, got his haircut. I could not play music. I couldn’t even fucking look at a guitar. I had lost my power to create music and that scared the shit out of me because that’s the only thing I know.”

Sobriety was tough in other ways. Presley was suffering through depression and anxiety. The only relief he felt during this period was when he’d paint or write down poems or even just string together words that expressed his feelings. So, he did a lot of painting and writing.

The weird drawings were mainly expressionist figures — line drawings of people with blissful faces, oddly shaped bodies, and exaggerated gentiles. He had no intention to share them, but a few close friends, like Welsh musician Cate Le Bon, told him that they were really interesting. As for those poems, they expressed something almost the exact opposite as the drawings. They were raw, honest, and emotionally visceral, capturing the essence of the many moods he traversed during the ups and downs of his recovery. Some expressed rage, others deep sorrow for mistakes he’d made. In each one, you could feel the vulnerable beating of his pained heart.

In 2019, after showcasing the drawings at art shows in Chicago and Los Angeles, Presley decided to compile a book of his drawings and poems. They work together to paint a full image of Presley’s struggle. The poems express his deep emotional core as it battles through the everyday insanity of sobriety, while the drawings depict an almost disenchanted, unattached outside world with leering, judging eyes. It’s a powerful statement. The book, Under the Banner of Concern, is out August 25.

An illustration from ‘Under the Banner of Concern,’ a new book by Tim Presley.

“It’s a deeper dive into my soul; another arm of expression that I feel strongly about,” Presley says. “I love it when people focus on the words, because it’s an area that I’ve done through music, through lyrics. When they start appreciating the lyrics, that’s when I’m like, ‘Wow. That really makes me feel good.’ People’s eyes see art and they think, ‘Great, I like that art,’ or they don’t. With words, it’s kind of a gray area.”

The book assembles Presley’s work from 2015 until 2019. Even though his musical output came to a complete halt during this time, he didn’t entirely abandon the pursuit. In 2019, he released the White Fence album I Have to Feed Larry’s Hawk.

“It was so hard. In fact, I am impressed that I was able to squeeze out a record,” Presley says. “I felt like I had lost motivation. With the momentum of songwriting, I just felt it slip away. I had to work back to get it.”

In a way, his book mirrors White Fence’s early years. Presley has been a musician since the late ’90s, playing in several punk groups, like The Nerve Agents and Model American. In 2008, he started to write and record much more personal lo-fi garage rock songs, alone, in his apartment. He had nearly 20 songs before he reluctantly showed his brother, who was blown away and encouraged him to immediately release the music. In no time, White Fence were a prolific, cult sensation in California’s thriving garage-rock scene.

The drawings in Under the Banner of Concern also felt too personal for him to share with the public, but Le Bon encouraged him to start posting them on his Instagram. The art show and book deal came as a result of the overwhelmingly positive response he got from fans.

“I was almost borderline embarrassed by some of them. When I got that support from people, Cate and stuff, that’s what gave me the confidence to keep going,” Presley says.

Even as he’s about to release this book on Anthology Editions, a press he’s long admired, it doesn’t really matter to him how popular it gets. This collection of work will always be the project that helped him through the hardest, darkest time in his life.

“I think by nature, I am a creative person. When you take away my main thing, which is music, I just had a desire to do something creative,” Presley says. “Art therapy is real. It really is. That was something I needed so bad. I’m sure a lot of people need that.”