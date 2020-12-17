Virtual Hilarity: Comedy, Drag & Magic Online

The pandemic may have paused San Francisco’s live events industry, but the city’s talented entertainers are working twice as hard to bring the show home to you. From whimsical street magicians to stand-up comics to larger-than-life drag queens, we’ve got you covered if you’re looking for laughs and entertainment this weekend.

‘Crazy Funny Asians’ Virtual Comedy Show

Friday, Dec. 18 @ 8 p.m.

Support some of the Bay Area’s top Asian American comics with this virtual and free comedy show, all from the comfort of your own home. Tune in this week to see a stand-up set by Steve Lee, a finalist of the Hong Kong International Comedy Competition and staple at comedy clubs all over the globe. Show takes place every Friday at 8:00 pm with a fresh lineup every week; RSVP on Eventbrite to receive the Zoom link. Donations are encouraged.

The Stud’s ‘Drag Alive Online‘

Saturday, Dec. 19 @ 7 p.m.

SF’s oldest queer nightclub is going virtual with its iconic drag shows — and you don’t even have to be 21+ to enter! The show features a new lineup of SF drag queens every week. Support the queer nightclub scene by tuning in on Twitch (twitch.tv/studsf) every Saturday at 7:00 pm for your weekly dose of laughter and entertainment. Donations are encouraged.



The San Francisco Magic Studio

Sunday, Dec. 20 @ 5 p.m.

Missing the quirky, inventive street magicians of SF? Now’s your chance to support them while bringing a little bit of magic into your weekend. Hosted by Frisco Fred of Pier 39 fame, this show features a new lineup of SF’s best magicians every Sunday at 5:00 pm. Tickets are $45; RSVP through Eventbrite for the Zoom link.