Virtual San Francisco Arts Events in April

Virtual arts events are no replacement for the real thing, but they seem to be the only option we have while the Bay Area continues sheltering in place. So, if you’re bored at home or miss the feeling of social interaction, take a look at the ongoing calendar we’ve compiled here. We’ll update this weekly — see you in Zoom.

Upcoming and Ongoing

Baysia: Asian American Culture Rising

Apr. 2 to Apr. 4. 6-8 p.m.

balaykreative.com

After postponing their slate of March events, Baysia returns with an eclectic virtual weekend. Join them on Thursday for a live set by DJ Bitesize, or join them Friday for a poetry night hosted by local writers Kazumi Chin and Michelle Lin.

Filipino-Japanese pop-up restaurant Ox & Tiger will be leading a live cooking demo on Saturday, where they’ll teach viewers their pork tonkatsu bicol express recipe. Don’t forget to prepare your ingredients ahead of time if you want to cook along!

Finer Things

Apr. 3. 4 p.m.

Facebook Event, Instagram

Finer Things, a club dedicated to art and fashion, is hosting a night of DJ-ing, false eyelash tips, burlesque, and music in a “super DIY, work with what we got, rebel spirit of San Francisco way.”

Nomadic Press

Apr. 3. 6 p.m.

Facebook Event

Hosted by Oakland poet Nazelah Jamison, Nomadic Press will be hosting an open mic with 30 readers. Sign up to perform yourself, or just stop by to listen.

Litquake on Lockdown

Through Apr. 10. 7 p.m.

litquake.org

So many authors had to cancel their book tours and speaking engagements on account of the pandemic, but they can still make an appearance on your laptop screen thanks to Litquake. Every day through Apr. 10, Litquake hosts book talks, panels about gay romance or the politics of fiction writing — they even have a DIY flash fiction night planned.

Hump Day Ballet

Every Wednesday through April.

Facebook, Instagram.

These Smuin Ballet performances are pre-recorded, and you’ll only have 48 hours to view them. Links and passwords will go out through Facebook, Instagram, and their emailing list.

Premise Comedy

Every Wednesday through shelter-in-place. 8 p.m.

Instagram

Hosted by Bay Area comedians Jeff Dean, James Mwaura and Andrew Orolfo, this Mission-based underground comedy show is going online.

This list will be updated on a weekly basis.