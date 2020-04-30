Virtual San Francisco Arts Events in May

We know, we know — you’re probably feeling a little antsy, especially now that the shelter-in-place order has been extended by another month. But Bay Area arts groups have an impressive slate of virtual events to attend in May as we all do our part to flatten the curve. We’ll be updating this calendar weekly.

CAAMFest Online: Heritage at Home

May 13 to May 22. Free.

caamfest.com

An Asian American film festival celebrates AAPI heritage month virtually. There’ll be filmmaker talks, live performances, and movie screenings.

#UNBOUND

Through May 30.

baybookfest.org

The Bay Area Book Festival returns online! Featuring guest speakers like R.O. Kwon, Anthony Doerr, and Viet Thanh Nguyen, #UNBOUND will explore what it means to write during COVID-19, how suspense can make a reader stay up all night, and voting during a pandemic.

Cooking Vegan Filipino Food

Every Tuesday. Free.

Instagram

Reina Montenegro, founder of the first vegan Filipino food restaurant in San Francisco, Nick’s on Mission, is hosting weekly cooking classes for those interested in vegan Filipino cuisine. This event is free, but donations are appreciated!

Quarantine Oscar Comedy

Every Tuesday. 7 p.m. Free.

Instagram

Hosted by Bay Area comedians Jeff Dean, Hayley Beacon, and Jordan Thewlis, Quarantine Oscar Comedy presents a weekly rotating roundup of comedians from all over the country.

Premise Comedy

Every Wednesday through shelter-in-place. 8 p.m. Free.

Instagram

Hosted by Bay Area comedians Jeff Dean, James Mwaura and Andrew Orolfo, this Mission-based underground comedy show is going online.

Smuin’s Virtual Classes

Apr. 13 to May 10. Free-$20.

Enroll here

Learn how to dance from the comfort of your own room — perfect for beginners who may be a little too shy to step into a studio. Smuin Ballet is offering hip-hop, ballet, contemporary, jazz, and character classes for beginner and intermediate levels. These classes are pay what you can!

Grace Z. Li covers arts, culture, and food for SF Weekly. Email her at gli@sfweekly.com or follow her on Twitter @gracezhali.