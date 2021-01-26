Anchor Brewing Unveils Minimalist Labels

As the city changes, Anchor Brewing’s fussy old labels remain a reliable, well, anchor, to the past.

Until now.

The iconic San Francisco brewery has unveiled its first significant brand redesign since its revival in 1965. (Anchor traces its roots to 1897, allowing it to claim the mantle of the oldest craft brewery in America). The new labels have drawn some passionate reactions on social media, mostly of the negative variety.

To help ease the transition, the brewery is offering its longtime fans an olive branch. As of this writing, thirsty bargain hunters can head to anchorbeertogo.com and buy a $9 six pack of steam beer for just $1.25, in honor of the brewery’s 125th anniversary. Online purchases are limited to one six pack per person, and must be picked up at Anchor’s Potrero Hill brewery between Thursday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 31.

So, back to those labels. The new design radically simplifies Anchor’s look, going for bold primary colors, and big, simple decorations. The design is in part meant to highlight the brewery’s name — Anchor — rather than its flagship beer — Anchor Steam — which has been a source of confusion in the past.

Now, it will be pretty hard to confuse the brewery’s varieties: steam comes in yellow, the lager comes in green, the Liberty Ale comes in blue, and the porter comes in brown. Got it?

However, Anchor’s embrace of millennial minimalism set some people off:



I didn’t think it was possible but they gentrified the label — evil tony soprano (@aruneous) January 26, 2021

Went from local watering hole to suburban chain. — Dank Hill 🍊 (@i_am_carvallo) January 26, 2021

Still others compared the branding to Twisted Tea or Landshark Lager.

But you know what they say, don’t judge a beer by its label. Anchor pledges it will not be changing its recipes one bit. Cheers to that.