Cross-Country Food Truck Showdown Comes to SF

Seven winners from past seasons of 'The Great Food Truck Race' are all in the city this weekend.

The Aloha Plate food truck won season four of 'The Great Food Truck Race.' (Photo courtesy of Aloha Plate)

A curious collection of food trucks has converged on the Bay Area this weekend.

To the casual observer, it might seem inconsequential that Aloha Plate, Seoul Sausage, Lime Truck, and Mystikka Masala are all serving up their culinary creations in and around San Francisco at the same time.

But when you consider that Aloha Plate is based in Hawaii, Seoul Sausage and Lime Truck from SoCal, and Mystikka Masala was born in Texas — and when you understand that each of these munchie-mobiles has previously taken the top spot on The Great Food Truck Race — it doesn’t take a gastronomic genius to put the pieces together.

The Food Network has brought all these food trucks, and more, together for good, old fashioned, reality TV all stars show. And you, Bay Area eater, stand to benefit.

In addition to the aforementioned trucks, Waffle Love, The Middle Feast, and NOLA Creations will also be on local streets.

Follow the individual trucks using their social media handles to figure out where you need to go to chow down.

Aloha Plate: @alohaplate
The Lime Truck: @thelimetruck
The Middle Feast: @themiddlefeast
Mystikka Masala: @mystikkamasalafoodtruck NOLA Creations: @nolacreations504
Seoul Sausage: @seoulsausage
Waffle Love: @wafflelovesocal

