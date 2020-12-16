Original Joe’s Opens a Takeout Focused Spinoff

The popular, 83-year-old North Beach restaurant, Original Joe’s, is welcoming a third member to its historic family: Little Original Joe’s, which opened in West Portal earlier this week.

The spinoff is part takeout restaurant, part marketplace, and part rotisserie. Little Original Joe’s will be serving the same Italian American comfort food familiar to Original Joe’s loyalists, like baked lasagna ($22) or their housemade ravioli ($22).

But they’ll also be trying something new by adding pizza to the menu, in honor of the original tenant of the space, Paradise Pizza. Third-generation siblings and co-owners John and Elena Duggan are collaborating with Paradise Pizza’s former owner, Sal Alioto, to learn his “beloved dough recipe” to keep a neighborhood favorite alive.





Photos courtesy of Little Original Joe’s (1-2) and Emma K. Morris (3).

“Our hope is to bring a sense of comfort and familiarity to the West Portal community,” Elena Duggan said in a press release. All pizzas are $28 for a 14 inch and $32 for a 16 inch. Options include the Ultimate Paradise — a classic combination topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms and bell peppers — and The Spicy Mike. True to its name, this pizza includes spicy soppressata and Calabrian chili pepper.

What’s special about this new iteration of Original Joe’s is the hybrid business model that places an emphasis on takeout, and also offers frozen house made pastas and sauces in its marketplace.

“We ripped a page out of Original Joe’s playbook with comfort food and warm hospitality,” John Duggan said in a press release. “But Little Original Joe’s has its own unique identity with the introduction of our exclusively takeout model and marketplace operation.”

Little Original Joe’s

Everyday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., restaurant opens at 11 a.m.

393 West Portal Ave.

originaljoes.com