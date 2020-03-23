Order Beer, Cocktails, and Spirits To-Go from these Local SF Businesses

As bars, breweries and distilleries do their part to flatten the curve, thirsty patrons have been left wondering how they can support their favorite neighborhood watering hole or craft beer outfit. Thankfully, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control recently announced it would temporarily suspend enforcement of key regulations on beer, wine and liquor sales in order to help the restaurant industry.

That means local purveyors of craft cocktails, beer and spirits are once again open for business — if only in a to-go capacity. Here are a number of ways to drink local while practicing social distancing.

Breweries and Taprooms

Black Hammer Brewing

544 Bryant St.

628-222-4664

blackhammerbrewing.com

This SoMa brew house is making crowlers and cans of its lagers, IPAs, ales and stouts available for delivery — along with German comfort food, like potato salad, sausage and pretzel sticks served with beer cheese and honey mustard. Having trouble deciding? Try the Nectar of Life kölsch. This golden ale-lager hybrid was recognized in the 2018 California State Fair Beer Competition.

Harmonic Brewing

1050 26th St.

415-872-6817

harmonicbrewing.com

Four-packs of this Dogpatch brewer’s El Mero Mero Mexican lager, Electric Apricot Sour, Rak Steady IPA and more are available to-go. They also have crowlers of their Invisible Haze IPA, Belgian Table beer ready for pickup. Check out their Instagram — @harmonicbrewing — for updates.

Photo courtesy of Harmonic Brewing

Sunset Reservoir Brewing Company

1735 Noriega St.

415-571-8452

sunsetbeersf.com

Order delivery from a limited dinner menu: grilled shishito peppers, spicy cauliflower bites, wings, salads, sandwiches, tacos and more. In addition to wine and beer, cocktails are also available for pickup in large batch or individual quantities. Check out their Instagram Stories (@sunsetbrewco) for an updated cocktail menu.

Anchor Brewing Company

1705 Mariposa St.

415-863-8350

anchorbrewing.com

The OG of San Francisco breweries needs no introduction. You can find their beers available at most grocery stores.

21st Amendment

563 2nd St.

415-369-0900

21st-amendment.com

Another heavyweight on the San Francisco brewing scene, many 21st Amendment beers can be found in grocery stores, but they also have beer on tap for pickup: Pink Bruts (IPA with strawberries), St. Patrick O’Sullivan’s Irish Red (Irish Red Ale), 1966 (Coffee IPA) and more — plus a full menu is available at their South Park location.

Photo courtesy of Benjamin Kinzer/21st Amendment

Laughing Monk Brewing

1439A Egbert Ave.

415-678-5157

laughingmonkbrewing.com

Cans and crowlers are available for purchase via their online store. Try out their Imperial Coffee N Cream (barleywine with coffee and vanilla) or order a four-pack of their Votes for Women (“pre-prohibition” cream ale).

Ferment Drink Repeat

2636 San Bruno Ave.

415-825-5657

fermentdrinkrepeat.com

Everyone’s getting pretty crafty while under lockdown — why not try homebrewing? Ferment Drink Repeat is offering basic starter kits along with other homebrewing supplies. If you’d rather just drink, they’re also selling growlers for pickup.

Triple Voodoo Brewery

2245 3rd St.

415-825-5657

store.triplevoodoo.com

Free delivery is available for all orders of $15 or more. Pick up a growler or two, or some bottles and cans of aged porter, belgian stout, or hazy IPA. Also on the menu: packs of the “best damn nuts” for under $5.

Fort Point Beer Company

644 Mason St.

415-906-4021

fortpointbeer.com

Established in 2014, Fort Point has grown quickly. You can find many offerings of this Presidio-headquartered brewery in most grocery stores.

Barebottle Brew Co.

1525 Cortland Ave.

415-291-2404

barebottle.com

Barebottle Brewing Co. is offering pre-orders for next-day pickup and same-day to-go orders for those who stop by their San Francisco taproom. Lots of IPAs, a spiced porter and a coconut stout are available in crowlers and growlers.

Seven Stills Taproom

100 Hooper St. Suite 4.

415-757-0178

sevenstillsofsf.com

Upgrade your takeout with crowlers of Seven Stills’ Mission Mule, tropical punch, gin and tonic, or other cocktails. Or order what Seven Stills is known for: stouts, IPAs and ales. Seven Stills also produces a line of whiskies, including the Chocasmoke, the Four Legs Good, the Czar and the Whipnose.

Cocktail Bars

Palm House

2032 Union St.

415-400-4355

palmhousesf.com

This tropical bar is delivering cocktails and punch bowls. Order a Summertime, All the Time punch bowl package (comes with Cruzan white rum and all the fixings). The mango margarita kit doesn’t include alcohol, but comes with mango puree, sliced jalapeños and all the other necessary ingredients — even those little decorative umbrellas!

The Elixir

200 16th St.

415-552-1633

elixirsf.com

One of San Francisco’s oldest bars, The Elixir will be selling their inventory via email (elixirsfdelivery@gmail.com). Place an order from their extensive whiskey list or make a request for something else.

Local Spirits

Fernet Francisco

2261 Market St.

fernetfrancisco.com

This sweet and herbaceous libation may have originated in Italy, but San Franciscans have long claimed the liqueur as their own. It’s fitting, then, that Fernet Francisco uses a dozen local herbs and botanicals to create their take on this aromatic spirit. Find them at local grocery stores or online from spirit retailers.

Distillery No. 209

Pier 50, Shed B, Mailbox 9.

415-369-0209

distillery209.com

Distillery No. 209 claims that it’s the only distillery in the world that makes kosher craft vodka and gin. Other options include barrel reserve gins, all of which you can find at select grocers and liquor stores.

Raff Distillerie

1615 Innes Ave.

415-610-7486

raffdistillerie.com

Raff Distillerie takes inspiration from some of the most colorful chapters in this city’s history. Their labels include Bummer & Lazarus gin, Emperor Norton absinthe and Barbary Coast rhum.

St. George Spirits

2601 Monarch Street, Alameda.

510-769-1601

stgeorgespirits.com

St. George Spirits has been around since 1982, selling gin, vodka, malts, whiskeys, brandies and liqueurs from its copper pot stills. While the distillery is closed, St. George Spirits is available in grocery stores.

Hangar One Vodka

Hangar 1, Alameda.

510-871-4934

hangarone.com

Hangar One Vodka has some of the best flavored vodkas around, including the extremely tasty Buddha’s Hand Citron. They’re perfect for cocktails — find them in grocery stores or order them from a spirits retailer.

Sequoia Sake

50 Apparel Way

415-225-0515

sequoiasake.com

Sequoia Sake brews their sake right in San Francisco, offering six varieties available for purchase at local markets or online.

