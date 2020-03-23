Order Beer, Cocktails, and Spirits To-Go from these Local SF Businesses

As bars, breweries and distilleries do their part to flatten the curve, thirsty patrons have been left wondering how they can support their favorite neighborhood watering hole or craft beer outfit. Thankfully, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control recently announced it would temporarily suspend enforcement of key regulations on beer, wine and liquor sales in order to help the restaurant industry.
That means local purveyors of craft cocktails, beer and spirits are once again open for business — if only in a to-go capacity. Here are a number of ways to drink local while practicing social distancing.
Breweries and Taprooms
Black Hammer Brewing
544 Bryant St.
628-222-4664
blackhammerbrewing.com
This SoMa brew house is making crowlers and cans of its lagers, IPAs, ales and stouts available for delivery — along with German comfort food, like potato salad, sausage and pretzel sticks served with beer cheese and honey mustard. Having trouble deciding? Try the Nectar of Life kölsch. This golden ale-lager hybrid was recognized in the 2018 California State Fair Beer Competition.
Harmonic Brewing
1050 26th St.
415-872-6817
harmonicbrewing.com
Four-packs of this Dogpatch brewer’s El Mero Mero Mexican lager, Electric Apricot Sour, Rak Steady IPA and more are available to-go. They also have crowlers of their Invisible Haze IPA, Belgian Table beer ready for pickup. Check out their Instagram — @harmonicbrewing — for updates.
Sunset Reservoir Brewing Company
1735 Noriega St.
415-571-8452
sunsetbeersf.com
Order delivery from a limited dinner menu: grilled shishito peppers, spicy cauliflower bites, wings, salads, sandwiches, tacos and more. In addition to wine and beer, cocktails are also available for pickup in large batch or individual quantities. Check out their Instagram Stories (@sunsetbrewco) for an updated cocktail menu.
Anchor Brewing Company
1705 Mariposa St.
415-863-8350
anchorbrewing.com
The OG of San Francisco breweries needs no introduction. You can find their beers available at most grocery stores.
21st Amendment
563 2nd St.
415-369-0900
21st-amendment.com
Another heavyweight on the San Francisco brewing scene, many 21st Amendment beers can be found in grocery stores, but they also have beer on tap for pickup: Pink Bruts (IPA with strawberries), St. Patrick O’Sullivan’s Irish Red (Irish Red Ale), 1966 (Coffee IPA) and more — plus a full menu is available at their South Park location.
Laughing Monk Brewing
1439A Egbert Ave.
415-678-5157
laughingmonkbrewing.com
Cans and crowlers are available for purchase via their online store. Try out their Imperial Coffee N Cream (barleywine with coffee and vanilla) or order a four-pack of their Votes for Women (“pre-prohibition” cream ale).
Ferment Drink Repeat
2636 San Bruno Ave.
415-825-5657
fermentdrinkrepeat.com
Everyone’s getting pretty crafty while under lockdown — why not try homebrewing? Ferment Drink Repeat is offering basic starter kits along with other homebrewing supplies. If you’d rather just drink, they’re also selling growlers for pickup.
Triple Voodoo Brewery
2245 3rd St.
415-825-5657
store.triplevoodoo.com
Free delivery is available for all orders of $15 or more. Pick up a growler or two, or some bottles and cans of aged porter, belgian stout, or hazy IPA. Also on the menu: packs of the “best damn nuts” for under $5.
Fort Point Beer Company
644 Mason St.
415-906-4021
fortpointbeer.com
Established in 2014, Fort Point has grown quickly. You can find many offerings of this Presidio-headquartered brewery in most grocery stores.
Barebottle Brew Co.
1525 Cortland Ave.
415-291-2404
barebottle.com
Barebottle Brewing Co. is offering pre-orders for next-day pickup and same-day to-go orders for those who stop by their San Francisco taproom. Lots of IPAs, a spiced porter and a coconut stout are available in crowlers and growlers.
Seven Stills Taproom
100 Hooper St. Suite 4.
415-757-0178
sevenstillsofsf.com
Upgrade your takeout with crowlers of Seven Stills’ Mission Mule, tropical punch, gin and tonic, or other cocktails. Or order what Seven Stills is known for: stouts, IPAs and ales. Seven Stills also produces a line of whiskies, including the Chocasmoke, the Four Legs Good, the Czar and the Whipnose.
Cocktail Bars
Palm House
2032 Union St.
415-400-4355
palmhousesf.com
This tropical bar is delivering cocktails and punch bowls. Order a Summertime, All the Time punch bowl package (comes with Cruzan white rum and all the fixings). The mango margarita kit doesn’t include alcohol, but comes with mango puree, sliced jalapeños and all the other necessary ingredients — even those little decorative umbrellas!
The Elixir
200 16th St.
415-552-1633
elixirsf.com
One of San Francisco’s oldest bars, The Elixir will be selling their inventory via email (elixirsfdelivery@gmail.com). Place an order from their extensive whiskey list or make a request for something else.
Local Spirits
Fernet Francisco
2261 Market St.
fernetfrancisco.com
This sweet and herbaceous libation may have originated in Italy, but San Franciscans have long claimed the liqueur as their own. It’s fitting, then, that Fernet Francisco uses a dozen local herbs and botanicals to create their take on this aromatic spirit. Find them at local grocery stores or online from spirit retailers.
Distillery No. 209
Pier 50, Shed B, Mailbox 9.
415-369-0209
distillery209.com
Distillery No. 209 claims that it’s the only distillery in the world that makes kosher craft vodka and gin. Other options include barrel reserve gins, all of which you can find at select grocers and liquor stores.
Raff Distillerie
1615 Innes Ave.
415-610-7486
raffdistillerie.com
Raff Distillerie takes inspiration from some of the most colorful chapters in this city’s history. Their labels include Bummer & Lazarus gin, Emperor Norton absinthe and Barbary Coast rhum.
St. George Spirits
2601 Monarch Street, Alameda.
510-769-1601
stgeorgespirits.com
St. George Spirits has been around since 1982, selling gin, vodka, malts, whiskeys, brandies and liqueurs from its copper pot stills. While the distillery is closed, St. George Spirits is available in grocery stores.
Hangar One Vodka
Hangar 1, Alameda.
510-871-4934
hangarone.com
Hangar One Vodka has some of the best flavored vodkas around, including the extremely tasty Buddha’s Hand Citron. They’re perfect for cocktails — find them in grocery stores or order them from a spirits retailer.
Sequoia Sake
50 Apparel Way
415-225-0515
sequoiasake.com
Sequoia Sake brews their sake right in San Francisco, offering six varieties available for purchase at local markets or online.
