Order Your Easter Dinner To Go This Year

For those who celebrate Easter, it might be hard to fathom a celebration dinner, given the unique circumstances posed by shelter-in-place orders, social distancing mandates and the ever-present specter of the novel coronavirus. But throwing together a three-course meal doesn’t have to be an ordeal. It can be as simple as ordering take-out from the local restaurants and businesses below:

Nybll Home

2321 Filbert St., Oakland.

415-617-9691

nybll.com

This popular Bay Area catering company has grouped their Passover and Easter dinners into one $99 package. This combination dinner serves four to six people. Order kugel, potato gratin, matzo ball or creamy cauliflower soup, apple tarts or chocolate coconut macaroons.

Palm House

2032 Union St.

415-400-4355

palmhousesf.com

Brunch is not a thing of the past. With Palm House’s Easter brunch basket option, you can order “jerk spiced honey glazed ham, or herb salt crusted prime rib with crème fraîche, Hawaiian rolls, caramelized bacon jam quiche, brown butter Caesar salad, asparagus with black truffle hollandaise and macaroni salad with English peas.” It’s priced at $100, and serves four people. Want to add drinks to the menu? Order their “mimosa experience” and pick from kiwi, prickly pear, passionfruit, or orange flavored bubblies.

Gap Year at Nico

710 Montgomery St.

415-359-1000

gapyearatnico.com

The main star of Gap Year at Nico’s Easter menu is the lamb tourtes: A pie with frissée salad and braised fennel. Priced at $72, this dish serves two. The add-ons look delicious as well — salted caramel pound cake ($21), carrot cake ($14), malted milk bonbons ($10), and a large apple tart ($32). Champagne, wine, and cocktail options are also available.

Izzy’s

3345 Steiner St.

415-563-0487

izzyssteaks.com

Izzy’s is serving up prime rib ($35) with horseradish, turkey breast ($25) with gravy, and roasted ham ($25) with honey mustard sauce this Easter. Everything comes with creamed spinach potatoes, carrots, onions, and green beans.

Lucky’s

Various locations

800-692-5710

luckysupermarkets.com

This San Leandro-born supermarket chain might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but Lucky’s has an affordable Easter meal option. Choose between uncured sweet ham or turkey, add a potato dish (the brown sugar sweet potatoes look especially tempting) and some roasted brussel sprouts or broccoli casserole. This dinner for two comes down to $19.99.

Alexander’s Steakhouse

448 Brannan St.

415-495-1111

alexanderssteakhouse.com

Order a seven-pound, prime rib dinner for six for $295. This Easter dinner comes with mashed potatoes and mac n’ cheese.

ONE65

165 O’Farrell St.

415-814-8888

alexanderssteakhouse.com

You’ll have to pre-order this dinner by Friday, but it does come with sourdough bread, the unofficial carb of the quarantine. For $85, you can get venison, white asparagus with mousseline and lemon Sauce, roasted veal chop, cheeses, a praline cake, and chocolate bonbons.