Shared Streets Are Back

With restaurants open for outdoor dining, several major commercial streets are once again open for people.

The shared streets program, which provided a lifeline to restaurants and stir-crazy San Franciscans on a select few corridors, is back up and running. While some shared streets have already restarted following last week’s easing of restrictions, many are coming back this weekend. With lots of sunshine and a couple months worth of pent up energy, things are sure to be festive.

SFMTA has the full list of dozens of permitted shared streets on their website, as well as their hours of operation. SF Weekly was able to confirm that Valencia in the Mission, Grant in Chinatown, Larkin in the Tenderloin, and 18th in the Castro have either resumed or plan to resume this weekend.

Alternating blocks of Valencia Street will be closed to cars (and open for people) starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, and will remain so in the afternoons and evenings through the weekend. Grant Street in Chinatown will open up from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

As restaurants reopen across the city, San Francisco’s state Senator Scott Wiener has announced a bill that would enable many COVID-era outdoor dining innovations to become permanent, among other policies to help restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

Remember, wear a mask as much as possible, keep your distance, and have fun!

