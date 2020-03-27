Support Local Restaurants with Delivery and Takeout

COVID-19 began taking a toll on San Francisco’s restaurant industry weeks before the virus even reached our city. Now, as the pandemic sweeps across the state and country, restaurants are closing their doors and cutting shifts.

Things certainly look grim.

Still, there is one sure fire way to take comfort while contributing to the local economy — even as you shelter in place. Support the city’s restaurateurs and their employees by ordering to-go.

If you’re looking for food recommendations, we’ve rounded up five of our favorite San Francisco spots that are open for takeout or delivery.

House of Dim Sum

735 Jackson St.

415-399-0888

house-of-dim-sum.business.site

Pre-pandemic days, I loved frequenting this Chinatown spot for the dim sum classics: steamed chicken feet ($3.75) and turnip cake ($2.75) on a tray or in a plastic bag. House of Dim Sum’s menu is extensive, and fans of dim sum will find everything they’re craving here. Order spinach dumplings ($2.95), sesame seed balls ($2.75), or coconut and peanut mochi ($3.75) to go.

AA Bakery

1068 Stockton St.

415-981-0123

aa-bakery.com

Henry Chen, the manager of AA Bakery, is a cake master. And the egg tarts ($2.50) at his shop are some of the best I’ve ever had. Imagine a super flaky crust and lightly sweet custard center, so soft it almost melts in your mouth. They also have fresh bread and cookies.

Panchita’s Pupuseria

3091 16th St.

415-313-7273

doordash.com

It’s a typically chilly March in San Francisco. Nothing warms the soul quite like a grilled hot pupusa ($5) stuffed with melting cheese, pork, and jalapeños. Combine that with hot sauce and pickled cabbage slaw, and it’s a textural dream. Since moving here from her hometown of Chirilagua, El Salvador, Doris Campos has started three Panchita’s locations. One of our food critics, Ryan Basso, calls Panchita’s a “San Francisco staple.”

Aziza

5800 Geary Blvd.

415-682-4196

azizasf.com

Aziza has had a rough history, only recently reopening after a three year long hiatus. While it’s had to close yet again because of the shelter-in-place, founder Mourad Lahlou’s takeout menu is studded with some of the best: a trio of dynamic spreads ($13), hand-rolled couscous ($7), and a basteeya ($20) filled with braised chicken, spiced almonds, and caramelized onions.

Burmese Kitchen

3815 Geary Blvd.

415-474-5569

burmesekitchen.com

For a vegan option, order the golden tofu salad ($13.95). With homemade yellow split pea salad, fried shallots, crushed peanuts and tamarind sauce, this tofu thok is “a vegan’s dream and a carnivore’s pleasant surprise,” according to Basso.

Grace Li covers arts, culture, and food for SF Weekly. You can reach her at gli@sfweekly.com.