‘Hump’ at Home

Brought to you by the beloved sex advice columnist Dan Savage, the Hump! Film Festival, is all about celebrating sex positivity. In 2021, Hump! is going online, so you can watch curated erotica from the comfort of your own home.

The annual indie porn festival will be livestreamed from Jan. 30 through March 6, and kicks off with a live viewing party with Dan Savage himself. Each short is less than five minutes long, and covers a plethora of topics — including sex work, magic, and dystopia.

“The filmmakers and stars show us hot and sexy, creative and kinky, ultimate turn-ons and craziest fantasies,” Hump!’s website reads. “Our program is a cornucopia of body types, shapes, ages, colors, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes — all united by a shared spirit of sex-positivity.”

Tickets range from $25 to $40, not including fees. There will be a captioned screening on Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.

