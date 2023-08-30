As the advancement of AI technology continues to make strides across various industries, it’s no surprise to see that content creation is evolving along with it. For instance, ChatGPT is unable to generate real-time information since it isn’t connected to the internet and it tends to experience downtimes, primarily due to heavy traffic.
To overcome these challenges, ChatGPT alternatives like HIX.AI have started to come into the picture. In this review, we’re going to take a closer look at what HIX.AI has to offer and see if it does a good job of living up to the hype as the leading AI writing assistant in the current market. So, let’s get into it!
What Is HIX.AI?
HIX.AI is a suite of advanced AI-based writing tools that run on machine learning and natural language processing models. This enables them to instantly optimize and automate a wide range of writing and editing tasks.
From generating content ideas and outlines to producing fully-fledged, plagiarism-free articles to polishing existing text, this platform lives up to its name as the ultimate “all-in-one AI writing copilot”.
One of the biggest selling points of HIX.AI lies in the intricacy and precision of its features, as each of its AI tools is specifically designed to cater to a certain aspect of content creation. HIX AI Writer makes it easy to create any type of content such as blog posts, emails and ad copy, in just a matter of seconds. Meanwhile, HIX Editor can facilitate faster proofreading and content refinement for better productivity.
There is also the HIX Chat tool, which is similar to Chat-GPT in that it can be used to ask questions and get guidance on a wide range of topics and fields. And these are just a few examples of the tools on offer that we are going to dive more into next.
All in all, HIX.AI is a valuable resource that can help any writing professional pump out content in a fraction of the time that it would normally take them.
HIX.AI's Key Products
HIX.AI offers its users access to various features and capabilities that are too practical and convenient to pass up, especially if you manage significant content workloads frequently. In this respect, there are six key products that its AI ecosystem revolves around, including:
HIX.AI All-in-One Chrome Extension
There’s nothing more inconvenient than having to open multiple tabs on your browser while writing, editing, or researching during content creation. It can often lead to a lot of confusion, mistakes, and even wasted time. Luckily, the HIX.Al All-in-One Chrome Extension tool solves that problem.
When installed, users instantly gain access to a rich library of AI writing tools that can inspire & support them on any website, be it WordPress, Gmail, Twitter, Google Docs, etc. From content writing, translation, grammar checking, paraphrasing, summarization, and email composition to even researching, you can use it to streamline your daily workflow instantly.
Once the plugin is downloaded, all you need is to highlight any text and the AI lookup bar will pop up. Alternatively, you can activate the full sidebar to access any of the 120+ writing tools available by using the shortcut Ctrl/Cmd + P.
HIX AI Writer
When it comes to crafting new content, the HIX AI Writer can be quite a handy tool to rely on, especially if you find yourself staring at a blank screen for too long. You can use it to develop new topic ideas and craft fully-fledged content such as general articles, social media posts, ad copy, and so much more. The tool will also only generate 100% plagiarism-free text and makes it easy to tailor each copy to match your desired length, structure, tone, and keywords.
Since the tool extracts information from freshly published sources, you can also rest assured that any generated content will be relevant and up-to-date to ensure complete accuracy. It even offers instant translation across 50+ languages and with over 120+ specialized tools under its banner, you are sure to find the perfect fit for any specific writing task that you may be working on.
Long-Form Article Writer
As the name suggests, the Long Form Article Writer is designed to help users in generating lengthy copy by speeding up a process that would typically take hours to complete. This tool can generate up to 8 different types of articles within a matter of seconds and the best part is that it only produces text that is fact-based, plagiarism-free, and even SEO-optimized.
This makes it a great pick for any marketer, blogger, student, or researcher who is looking for a way to produce a huge amount of content within a short period. All you need is to provide a small brief on your desired article, eg. intended topic, word count, tone of voice, etc. It will then provide you with an outline structure that you can freely edit before it generates a fully-fledged article.
The tool also comes with a unique ‘brand voice’ feature that makes it easier to customize the text based on your preferred style requirements and ensures that your message is being conveyed appropriately. Plus, it even offers bulk processing, which is a feature that enables users to generate multiple articles in an instant.
HIX Editor (Notion AI-like Editor)
Created to be a superior alternative to Notion AI, HIX Editor is an effective tool when it comes to speeding up the editing process across various types of content such as blog posts, newsletters, emails, articles, and more. Its features are effectively split between three different modes, AI Mode, Chat Mode, and Power Mode.
AI mode provides users with on-demand insights and smart suggestions that are meant to help polish any written text’s vocabulary, phrasing, sentence structures, etc. You can type '//' to write and edit with AI. Chat mode is useful when you need help with creating content, as you can ask HIX Chat to provide fresh ideas on how to expand your writing.
Power mode facilitates access to 120+ AI writing tools that can prove useful throughout different stages of the writing process such as content summarizers, translators, and more. The editor also offers broad compatibility, as it can be integrated for use across different sites and platforms like Google Docs, Gmail, WordPress, Twitter, etc.
Users will also have access to a wide range of extra features such as 1-Click Google Docs Export, 1-Click WordPress Export, Grammarly, Plagiarism-Check, and SEO Score Audits.
HIX Chat (ChatGPT-like Chatbot)
Powered by GPT-3.5/4, HIX Chat is a chatbot tool that is designed to be a reliable personal writing assistant for any of your content writing needs. It is capable of breaking down complex ideas and concepts, generating accurate responses to difficult questions, and informing you on all the latest trends across different fields and disciplines.
It even comes equipped with unique AI image generation technology, which enables it to instantly produce images, based on your specific requirements. This makes it a useful tool for conducting topic research, building upon written content, validating ideas and concepts, etc.
It also boasts a wide range of features such as browser integration for convenient accessibility and multilingual support, which enables it to natively respond to queries in over 30 different languages.
It also offers additional features like Chat with PDF and a YouTube and Webpage Summarizer. Also, given that all responses provided by the Chat tool will be completely original, you can feel free to use them in your content with zero risk of plagiarism.
HIX Email Writer
HIX Email Writer provides users with an AI-assisted solution for creating email drafts and responses quickly and effectively. Within a matter of seconds, the tool can generate subject line ideas, personalized email copy, and even on-point replies, thereby saving a lot of time and head-scratching in the process.
It also enables users to swiftly rewrite, shorten, expand, restructure, and edit email drafts, while also providing relevant grammar, vocabulary, tone, and flow improvements to the text whenever necessary. The tool can even craft email copy in over 50 different languages and enables users to customize the final copy in 13 different tones of voice.
Alternatively, users can also pick from the dozens of pre-written email templates available when looking to send out bulk emails to different market segments and recipients, which can be especially convenient for brands and marketers.
An Easy Guide on How to Use HIX.AI
How to Use HIX.AI's Chrome Extension?
Once installed, the HIX.AI Chrome extension can be used in four different ways. The first method is to pin it to the Chrome browser’s extension bar, which facilitates quick ‘one-click' access to HIX.AI and all its features.
The second method is to press the Ctrl/Cmd + P shortcut, which opens a sidebar and allows you to browse through HIX.AI’s 120+ writing tools. The third method is to access the quick lookup bar by typing "//" or by highlighting any line of text while writing on sites like Google Docs or Gmail.
The fourth and final way to access the extension tool is by clicking the floating HIX.AI icon that is usually set in the bottom-right corner of your browser window.
How to Create a Long-Form Article Using HIX.AI?
The first step is to provide the tool with a detailed brief on the type of article that you want it to generate. This means sharing information and selecting inputs such as the article’s desired topic, tone, word count, language, target audience, etc.
Based on your brief, the tool will then produce a title and an outline structure that you will be able to review and edit until you feel satisfied it fulfills your content requirements. Once that’s handled, you can click the ‘Generate’ button.
Within seconds, the tool will generate a complete and plagiarism-free article, which you can export to Google Docs or the local file storage on your computer.
Free Trial and Pricing Options
With the HIX.AI free trial, you can effectively use all 120+ AI writing tools, get standard customer support, translate all your text into 30+ languages, launch unlimited projects, and even access the blog post wizard. However, the free-tier plan limits writing usage to just 3,000 words.
The Basic plan enables you to access everything within the free plan but raises the word limits to 300,000 words on the GPT-3.5 model and 10,000 words on the GPT-4 model. Users will also have access to the 1-Click Google Docs Export feature. You can secure this plan at $19.99/month.
The Pro plan comes with an increased word limit of 600,000 words on GPT-3.5 and 20,000 words on GPT-4. It also allows users to access the Plagiarism Check feature up to 10,000 words and includes the Long-Form AI Article Writer and Article Rewriter tools. It is priced at $39.99/month.
The Ultimate plan goes on to allow users to generate unlimited words using GPT-3.5 and 50,000 words on GPT-4, with an additional 20,000 words using the Plagiarism Check feature. It is currently priced at $99.99/month.
FAQs
1. Why Is HIX.AI Cheaper Than Its Competitors?
HIX.AI is still relatively new to the market, which means that they are more accommodating to users, compared to some of its more established competitors. They also offer greater value for money, as they offer access to 120+ specialized writing tools, which is significantly more than what most of their competitors can provide.
Plus, their discounts are higher than most other AI writing tools, which translates to greater cost-savings for users that take advantage of their annual pricing plan.
2. Why Is HIX.AI an All-in-one AI Writing Copilot?
The main focus of HIX.AI is to provide users with a more streamlined writing experience. To this end, its developers built the platform with over 120+ specialized writing tools that do well to ensure every aspect of the content creation process is covered.
From idea generation, producing fully-fledged articles, editing existing content, and summarizing text to even image generation, these are just a few ways that HIX.AI can be put to good use. With all this functionality conveniently rolled into one, it’s easy to see why it is regarded as the ultimate All-In-One AI Writing Copilot.
3. Is There an Affiliate Program in HIX.AI?
Yes. HIX.AI has an affiliate program that allows users to earn money through successful referrals. To be precise, the platform offers a 30% commission for every sale that you refer, be it a first-time purchase, account renewal or even upgrade.
However, HIX.AI takes things one step further by using a two-tier program. This enables users to also earn from any sales that are made by the affiliates that they initially referred. In other words, you can not only earn 30% from all direct referrals but also earn an extra 10% from any sales made by your sub-affiliates.
4. Who is HIX.AI for?
HIX.AI’s versatility means that it can benefit numerous writing professionals across different industries. For example, marketers can use it to quickly craft engaging and enticing emails, blog content, and even PR copies that resonate well with target audiences. Students can also use HIX.AI to conduct quick research and produce insightful and fact-based essays and white papers.
Business owners and SEO experts will be able to easily optimize their websites and digital content to boost their ranking on search engines for greater online visibility. Editors and publishers can quickly review and refine text on a large scale, thereby saving time, reducing backlog, and improving overall productivity.
Conclusion
It wouldn’t be much of a stretch to say that HIX.AI is as good as an AI writing assistant can get. After all, with over a hundred different tools to choose from, countless features, and content customization options, this tool can satisfy almost any writing need in just a few clicks.
It also helps that it offers some of the most competitive pricing plans in the current market, which makes it ideal for those on a budget. All in all, this review has laid out a few good reasons why this tool deserves to be implemented into your daily workflow. So, if you haven’t already, make sure to give it a try!