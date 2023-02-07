AeonCharge knows that it is not enough to simply provide sustainable solutions on the market; it is also necessary to discover novel ways to ensure that those options are used. Dwi Sutandar brings to you the most efficient hub that solves the frustration around EV charging.
According to research from the University of California, one of the reasons why electric car drivers quit their EVs, preferring fuel vehicles over them is because of dissatisfaction with public EV charging inaccessibility. The various ways by which an electric vehicle helps in combating climate change are immense. However, the frustration of being unable to find a charging port is resulting in many users backing out of their decision to use an electric vehicle.
AeonCharge is a hub that lets users reserve and pay for any EV charger in the United States. It allows electric car owners to pay and start charging for any charging session with just two clicks on a single smartphone.
The investors and the stakeholders of this company recognized the endless potential that this technology has to offer. The software supports neutrality by assisting network operators in promoting their brands to EV drivers. AeonCharge enhances the EV charging experience for end users by making EV charging more available through their chosen interface, whether it is a parking app or a built-in navigation system in your vehicle. Finally, they are a future-proof corporation with innovative technologies such as bi-directional technology such as Plug and Charge and V2X.
The vision of creating a platform that enables sustainability by allowing users to have easy access to the charging experience could not have been made possible without the Co-Founder and CEO of AeonCharge, Dwi Sutandar. Sutandar is the CEO who doesn’t just manage and lead his team but also gets on the field to get his work done. Sutandar drove an Electric Vehicle from West Lafayette, Indiana to Seattle, Washington - a journey of more than 30 hours, just to see if they had enough supporting infrastructure.
“We almost got stranded in Oregon, because all of the charges in that specific place were broken. We didn't know that because the mobile app didn't tell us that the charges were all broken. So we got there. We only have a few miles left. It was a really scary time for us.”
Sutandar understood the necessity of creating a socially-conscious, mission-driven start-up that explores the possibilities of new technologies. His skill in managing a successful startup came from the adaptability that he learned from a young age.
Sutandar left home in his native Indonesia to pursue education in Purdue, Indiana. Being a witness to his parents’ financial ordeals, Sutandar learnt from a young age that to survive and thrive in the west, his only option was to adapt.
Sutandar's adaptability skills were tested when a concept for a rollable solar panel evolved into one of the most successful initiatives. After doing extensive market research in nine states, his team discovered that the concept for the solar panel lacked a sufficient product-market fit. Instead of abandoning the idea, Sutandar redirected his attention to a better opportunity.
Following discussions with hundreds of EV drivers in the Midwest, Sutandar decided to introduce EV charging in early 2020.
His struggles as an immigrant in the Western world resulted in him developing a thick skin against all the failures that came his way. Initially planning to pursue a Ph.D., Sutandar reminisces, “I studied chemical engineering. I was supposed to do a Ph.D. but now I am working on an EV charging technology which is unrelated to my major, but I think adaptability is really important. And I do not regret anything.”
AeonCharge realizes how essential it is to come up with efficient ideas that allow people to use readily-available global resources. Something as small as chargers is influencing people to take the route of electric vehicles - an essential component to help the world walk towards a more sustainable and green future. It is because of this that AeonCharge is backed by two leading organizations, Y Combinator and Plug & Play.
People like Dwi Sutandar and his team have successfully figured out the recipe for building a future that promotes a green, viable tomorrow. When asked where Sutandar sees AeonCharge in 10 years, he replies, “In the next 10 years, you can conveniently drive your nice Maserati EV and drop it off at a convention center lobby. The car will drive itself with our V2X technology to the nearest charging station. When you are about to finish your meeting, with a simple click of a button from your Maserati app, summon your fully-charged car and get ready for your next journey!”
To follow AeonCharge’s journey, click here!