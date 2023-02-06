No man is an island. However, business and social interactions can expose us to exploitation in the hustle and bustle of our daily lives. That’s why my policy is to trust but always verify. For that, I find invaluable help in people finding software.
Their role doesn’t end there. You may have lost or gotten out of touch with a loved one. Perhaps you have met someone with whom you want to start a relationship. Either way, you will need to access search tools to help you find people’s data.
That may have been an expensive and time-consuming exercise in the past. Nowadays, free people finder platforms exist to help you with that. One of the best in the market is FastPeopleFinder which I will give a general review of in this article.
What is a FastPeopleFinder?
FastPeopleFinder is an online software used to provide people’s details. The online tool gets information from accurate and authentic databases, including the public record and multiple government databases. Among the services it performs are people searches by name, phone number, address, and email lookup.
Its simple process of performing a search involves less than five clicks. You can conduct a comprehensive people search with essential information at no cost. Also, you can rely on its information because the platform constantly updates its records for accuracy.
When to Use a FastPeopleFinder?
There are different applicable scenarios to use FastPeopleFinder, and we shall look at some of them here:
Check on new neighbors. If you just moved into a new neighborhood or got a new next-door neighbor, you can use the tool to unveil more details about who they are.
Verify unknown callers. You can use FastPeopleFinder to uncover critical information on personalities calling you that aren’t on your contact list. These could be catfishers, telemarketers, scammers, and more.
Reconnect with lost ones. When you have someone you haven’t seen or been in contact with, you can find them via this people search engine. Use details you remember, such as the name or address of old acquaintances or friends.
Marketing purposes. If you are in sales and marketing, FastPeopleFinder comes in handy to help with the verification of collected emails to avoid bouncing incidents.
Investigate someone. Form a general outlook on people in your life by accessing their histories and current status from public records and government databases.
Avoid cyber criminals. You can use FastPeopleFinder to know who is threatening or blackmailing you online. Find out the people sending spam messages and threats via email.
Verify your partner. To perform a background check and validate new connections in your life. For example, if you just met someone on social media or at the mall, you may want to know their true identity before proceeding.
- Know your neighborhood. Have the correct picture of your neighborhood in terms of income and other local demographics.
What Services Does FastPeopleFinder Offer?
You can search for people’s identities at FastPeopleFinder in four ways, as shown below:
- People Search
This service specifically helps to gather a person’s information from their name. You just need to feed in one or both names to find their details. That empowers you with the knowledge of your neighbors, colleagues at work, and somebody you are dating.
- Phone Lookup
This is when you use the phone number of the person whose details you are searching to find them. The service is popular with suspicious partners trying to determine if their spouse is cheating. Concerned parents can also protect their kids from scams in this manner.
- Address Lookup
FastPeopleFinder can find details on the real owners of a house using their exact addresses. An address lookup provides the demographics of a location. It also provides the contact details of the current owners and property worth, including its financial history and property abstract.
- Email Lookup
You can also find information on people using their email addresses in a reverse email lookup. The search unearths the original names, residential addresses, social media accounts, and criminal records associated with the email address you have. Email lookups help protect against cyber criminals using spam and threatening emails.
How Accurate Are FastPeopleFinder Results?
FastPeopleFinder sources information from government records and databases which vouches for its accuracy and validity. This is usually publicly available information like contact details, date of birth, addresses, and social media portfolios, among others.
The information is then authenticated with other credible sources such as social media and email companies. It’s, therefore difficult to doubt FastPeopleFinder results as the company also does regular updates.
What Details Does FastPeopleFinder Give?
The people details availed by FastPeopleFinder are sourced from public records, government databases, and websites which affirms their reliability.
Depending on the details you used to perform the search, the following are the details you will get:
For People Search:
Personal details, including their name, age, date of birth, etc.
The past and present list of addresses.
Public information such as marriage, divorce, birth, and death certificates.
Criminal data like tickets, court records, and sex offender status.
Social media handles.
Educational background, including the number of years in particular institutions.
For a reverse phone number lookup:
Personal details, including their complete name, age, and gender.
Contact information, including the current and past phone numbers and official email addresses.
Associated/alternative phone numbers.
Residential addresses.
Social media profiles linked to that number.
For a reverse address lookup:
Neighborhood information includes demographics, income, and sex offenders' locations.
Property abstract, including the number of rooms, square footage, and legal description.
Current owner's name, age, acquaintances, and address history.
Advanced data such as the person's criminal data, marriage records, divorce records, and felonies.
A financial report containing the property's worth, foreclosure history, paid taxes, mortgage data, and sales reports.
Contact details such as the owners' social profiles, email addresses, and contact numbers.
For reverse email lookup:
Authentication of the email.
Verification of social media accounts with that email.
Confirmation whether it's a malicious address from the public spam blacklist.
Background information and past associations.
Quality of the email domain and address age.
Determine the email’s past uses.
Check who created the email.
Pros Of FastPeopleFinder
Accuracy of information. The data is as accurate as the people’s details contained in public records and government databases.
It has advanced filtering options. You can get a more concise list of the details of your target by providing more data about them. You also get a notification with every new data.
Guaranteed privacy. When you search with this tool, you are assured that the other party will not be aware of your activities.
Quick and without hassle. A search with this tool requires two clicks and some typing to provide the target’s details. You also don’t need an account to start performing searches.
- Unlimited searches. Further, the number of searches you can perform with the people finder software is limitless.
Cons Of FastPeopleFinder
- It lacks a mobile application. You can only access FastPeopleFinder via a computer or mobile phone browser, which may slow operation on mobile phones.
- Only accessible via secured connections. The FastPeopleFinder website is designed to prevent data leaks. You can only access it via a secured connection to prevent third parties from accessing what is confidential information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: Where does FastPeopleFinder get its data from?
FastPeopleFinder relies on authentic and accurate databases, which are public records and government platforms. The information is added to public records when people purchase houses, get married, get divorced, obtain a driver's license, get arrested, and more.
Q2: Are people's searches on FastPeopleFinder legit?
Yes, they are legit. After all, this information is regarded as public information collected from public or semi-public records.
Q3: Are people's searches on FastPeopleFinder confidential?
Yes, the site protects your privacy by not informing the other party.
Q4: Can I trace a person's criminal history?
Yes, you can trace a person's criminal history because this information is available for public consumption to help hold the justice system accountable. However, courts can seal some convictions from public view, making them inaccessible.
Summary
Whatever your reasons for tracking people’s details, you are better off safe than sorry. You no longer need to live with the fear of the unknown as regards a new colleague at work or neighbor where you stay. That requires a comprehensive tool that is respectful to your privacy.
FastPeopleFinder fits this bill. I recommend it because of its quick process, detailed results, advanced features, and, most notably, the privacy of it affords searchers online.