MetaCher is a human-centred designer and artist based in the United States. She is most known for her 2023 art display "/Imagine...Prompt IS Art" in Chelsea, New York. The exhibition was the first to consider AI prompts as an art form. MetaCher studied sculpture as an undergraduate and new media art as a graduate student in Beijing, allowing her to explore and consider many artistic fields. She continued her studies at the University of California, Berkeley. She presently resides in Silicon Valley, where she has an art studio called ArtX.
Q. Regarding research, you are a talented artist and skilled designer; how did you get into this industry?
Well, yes, firstly, thank you for the compliment. Painting has been a lifelong passion of mine, ignited in my early years and continuously nurtured. This led me to an exciting decision: studying sculpture in Beijing. Building upon this foundation, I continued my education on new media art, allowing me to further explore and reflect on different artistic domains. Then, I continued my education at the University of California, Berkeley where I delved into the study of human-centered design.
After my studies, I pursued a design career, which allowed me to explore my artistic expression in new ways. This experience helped me see new, interesting ways to combine technology and art. Technology and human expression create an extraordinary opportunity to break into the art world. This is why I want to continue exploring design, technology, and the art industry.
Q. You emphasized, "Prompt IS Art." Could you elaborate more on this concept?
As an artist, I really just follow the voice or imagination in my mind. And, you know, I just keep questioning what art is in this current world. After trying to create different AI-generated art work, I realized the prompt itself is art. The unique medium of AI prompts have become this era's distinctive texture, playing a crucial role in highlighting the interaction between humans and large-scale models. I've always believed that art should grow with the times and represents the modern texture of our inventive society.
Q. How did you end up having solo exhibits in New York and Tokyo? Why now? And did any interesting things happen during these experiences?
The more I thought about the concept of AI prompts as an art form, the more I wanted to share this idea with others, which inspired me to make those exhibitions happen.
Luckily, I secured a sponsorship for my New York City exhibition during the NFT NYC 2023 Conference, and I discovered the Caelum Gallery, which is where I later exhibited my work in NYC. Separately, I received an invite from Artix3 gallery to exhibit my work in Tokyo.
During the exhibitions, I participated as a speaker in the AI and Art section, engaging with local artists, experts, schools, and students. I enjoyed sharing these ideas, gathering more interesting prompts, and collaborating with the audience to further enrich the artwork, such as “Donate Your Prompts”
Q. "Donate Your Prompts," is an awesome concept. Can you tell me more?
“Donate Your Prompts” was another standout piece at the Tokyo exhibition. It consists of AI-generated rapid contribution prompts from previous exhibits in New York, Tokyo, and online. Combining these user-submitted prompts creates real-time, interactive works with prompts hidden behind AI-generated graphics. The artwork also reflects the sound and weather around it, implying self-perception while exploring different concepts like ownership and collaboration.
Q. What is your inspiration and what else are you working on?
I feel curious about the future. I love new and retro technologies, but I also feel a strong connection to the human imagination and experience. So, I try to give life to those opposite interests within my work. Also, living in the Silicon Valley inspired me with its modern, forward-thinking vibe. Being there helps me center my thoughts on our world’s rapid technological developments. Another thing I enjoy is experimental music and the freedom of expression I feel during jam sessions with my musician friends. I think it is important for visual artists to explore their creativity across different art forms. If you or the audience would like to see the music I have created, you can view it on the SoundCloud MetaCher platform (https://soundcloud.com/metacher). You can see some artwork in audio form there.
Q. That's amazing! Are there any significant future projects you are working on?
I am working on my new art studio called ArtX in Silicon Valley. X is the first character of my Chinese first name. In language and in mathematics, X can be anything or something unknown. Like in math, X can multiply different categories of art to create something new.
I have an upcoming art and music show with my friends this October. It will feature experimental music, visual art, and technology together. Also, I am planning my future exhibit in Los Angeles.